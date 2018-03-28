Here's where Saquon Barkley landed in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

A month ago, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Saquon Barkley would be the future back of the New York Giants. But on Wednesday, the draft expert changed his tune.
In the third edition of his mock draft, Kiper has Barkley landing with the Cleveland Browns at No. 4 overall. Ahead of Barkley, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen went No. 1 to the Browns, Southern California signal-caller Sam Darnold was scooped up by the Giants and UCLA gunslinger Josh Rosen was selected by the New York Jets.
That left Barkley with the Browns — a situation in which Cleveland general manager John Dorsey "would be thrilled," Kiper wrote.
"My top-ranked prospect in this class, Barkley would make the Browns better on day one as an elite back who will help in the passing game," Kiper added. The analyst noted, though, that Cleveland's front office could decide to grab a running back later in the draft, making Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and NC State pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in play at No. 4.
Never miss a local story.
Options for Barkley at that point would be the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nos. 5, 6 and 7, respectively.
But it probably won't get to that point. Barkley might not make it past New York at No. 2.
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman gushed to reporters on Tuesday about Barkley, complimenting every aspect of the former Nittany Lion's game. "He's big. He's powerful. He can step on the gas," Gettleman said. "He's got different levels of speed. He catches the heck out of the ball, and he gets the blitz pickup stuff. He's real."
And it seems like he's a real option for the Giants. If not, the Browns are waiting in the wings at No. 4.
Comments