'I love Penn State': QB Tommy Stevens explains decision to stay with Nittany Lions

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

March 28, 2018 08:15 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Tommy Stevens is staying at Penn State.

Stevens — a backup quarterback who has flashed star potential — was a prime candidate to graduate early and transfer penalty-free this offseason. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller considered leaving; Stevens said he talked to some college coaches around the country, gauging interest.

But after a lenghty, trying process, no program offered a better set of circumstances than Penn State.

"Ultimately, I know what I have here," Stevens said Wednesday at Holuba Hall. "I love Penn State. I love the relationships that I have here. And I love playing football with my best friends."

This story will be updated with more information and quotes from Stevens, head coach James Franklin and wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins.

