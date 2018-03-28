'I love Penn State': QB Tommy Stevens explains decision to stay with Nittany Lions

Tommy Stevens is staying at Penn State.
Stevens — a backup quarterback who has flashed star potential — was a prime candidate to graduate early and transfer penalty-free this offseason. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller considered leaving; Stevens said he talked to some college coaches around the country, gauging interest.
But after a lenghty, trying process, no program offered a better set of circumstances than Penn State.
"Ultimately, I know what I have here," Stevens said Wednesday at Holuba Hall. "I love Penn State. I love the relationships that I have here. And I love playing football with my best friends."
