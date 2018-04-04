Who has emerged as Penn State's top options at safety this spring?

After eight spring practices, a cloudy situation is coming into focus.
There is plenty of time between now and the start of the Nittany Lions' 2018 opener — five months to be exact — so a lot can change. But two safeties have emerged in a wide-open position battle: Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor.
"I don't think we'll make any decisions obviously until camp," Penn State head coach James Franklin said Wednesday night at Holuba Hall. "But I think if we were playing Saturday, right now it's Garrett and Nick."
Taylor and Scott, two veterans, have positioned themselves well to replace Marcus Allen and Troy Apke. Meanwhile, Lamont Wade, Jonathan Sutherland, John Petrishen and Isaiah Humphries are still working to get in the mix. Redshirt junior Ayron Monroe, who's dealing with an injury, is "missing some reps" and "not really factoring in right now."
Franklin and the staff "feel very good" about Scott. The senior was a special teams captain in 2017 while racking up 33 tackles.
Scott is a savvy player. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley knows all too well.
"He's always trying to disguise and show us different looks," the quarterback said. "With his athleticism, you can show him one thing, and the next thing you know, he's across the field because he has that speed and that athleticism and range to cover that."
Scott pushing for a starting spot isn't a surprise. Taylor kind of is.
The redshirt junior and former cornerback hasn't played much at safety. Taylor was on the field for 8.9 percent of Penn State's defensive snaps last season (fifth at his position), according to 247 Sports.
But Franklin compared him to Apke and his predecessor, Malik Golden, as someone who "didn't have prominent roles, but kept the right attitude."
"I think a lot of it is he's gotten more confident," the coach added. "He's gotten stronger. He's gotten more explosive. He's gotten faster. And he's a veteran guy. He's a very mature guy. He's approached this the right way since he's stepped on campus."
Penn State cornerback John Reid, who was in Taylor's recruiting class, remembers chatting with his dad when the two prospects came to Penn State. Reid complimented Taylor's "drive on the ball" at the time — and he's pleased the safety's potential is coming to fruition.
"I'm really happy that all the guys are seeing that now," Reid added.
Penn State's staff is still keeping eyes on other options. Wade, who switched over from corner this offseason, is a former five-star recruit for a reason, and, according to Franklin, the Nittany Lions have "had a man crush on Sutherland since he got here" because of his professional demeanor.
"There's some time obviously for those other guys to catch up and pass those two guys," Franklin said, "but right now, I think it's a really good group from top to bottom."
And as it stands, Taylor and Scott sit at the top.
