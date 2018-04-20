Five things to watch during Penn State's Blue-White Game

The Blue-White Game is a time for fans to tailgate and under-the-radar Nittany Lions to showcase their skills.
The latter should add some intrigue to the annual intrasquad scrimmage.
From Lamont Wade to a speedster at cornerback, here are five things to watch on Saturday.
Eager safeties suiting up
Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor look like Penn State's starting safeties in 2018 — but Lamont Wade and Jonathan Sutherland have a chance to prove themselves in the Blue-White Game.
This is the first time Penn State fans will see Wade, a converted cornerback, play safety. How will the former five-star prospect perform?
As for Sutherland, Saturday is his first time playing in Beaver Stadium, period. The hard-hitting redshirt freshman — who is "durable like Marcus (Allen)," per defensive coordinator Brent Pry — could draw a reaction or two from the crowd.
"This kid (Sutherland) is going to reach his full potential, and then some," Pry told the CDT. "And Lamont brings a very interesting skillset. ... He's a guy who we're excited about. He's a guy who has position flexibility. Corner, safety, nickel. He can do a lot of different things."
Overlooked option at defensive tackle
Penn State is hurting for depth on its interior defensive line. Senior starters Curtis Cothran and Parker Cothren, as well as third-option Tyrell Chavis, have graduated and moved on.
Fred Hansard could help alleviate that concern. The redshirt freshman might crack Penn State's two-deep rotation in 2018, and a solid showing on Saturday would continue a fine spring.
"Fred's been killing it in the 1-on-1s," defensive end pass-rusher Ryan Buchholz said of the former four-star recruit. "He's been bull rushing guys, getting around 'em, using his strength."
Added defensive end Shareef Miller: "Fred is a real force. He's 317 pounds, so he'll be knocking guys. ... He's going to be real good for us."
Don't sleep on Miller
Amid the many linebacker conversations this spring, Jarvis Miller's name is rarely brought up. He may not be competing for the starting gig at middle linebacker, but Miller's worth keeping an eye on.
The redshirt junior with little game experience should vie for time at 'Sam' as Koa Farmer's projected backup in 2018. With an impressive Blue-White Game and productive summer, he could even steal snaps from Farmer.
Pry likened Miller's situation to Troy Apke and Malik Golden — a pair of former Penn State safeties who waited their turn before eventually starting as upperclassmen.
"It's kind of his time as a redshirt junior," Pry said of Miller.
Fries flipping positions
If the Blue-White Game reflects how spring camp has played out, Will Fries will field reps at left and right tackle — and when he does, take note of his physicality.
Fries, a promising redshirt sophomore who started nine games in 2017, has focused on his hand use and violence while working behind first-team left tackle Ryan Bates and right tackle Chasz Wright.
Despite running with the second unit, Fries said, "I'm pretty happy with my spring."
"This spring has been about building off last season," he added. "Just working, getting better every day, working on my technique more, trying to become more of a technician as a player."
Johnson's blazing speed
Redshirt freshman cornerback Donovan Johnson — who could be Penn State's fourth cornerback next year behind John Reid, Amani Oruwariye and Tariq Castro-Fields — is "making great strides," according to Oruwariye.
A big reason for that? His speed.
Wide receivers DeAndre Thompkins and KJ Hamler are widely considered the fastest guys in the program, but Johnson is up there, too. The Detroit native ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at The Opening two summers ago and clocked a 11.04-second 100-meter dash in high school. At Cass Tech, he rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns and was a factor on special teams with three kick return scores as a senior.
If Johnson gets his hands on the ball, watch out.
"He's been coming into his own," Oruwariye said of the corner. "He's making plays on some balls. I like where he's coming from."
