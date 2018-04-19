Penn State releases Blue and White team rosters ahead of spring game

About 50 hours away from Penn State's annual spring game, the program released its Blue and White team rosters — and there was little shock in the selections.
The Blue squad — consisting of the first-teamers — is headlined by quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins, cornerbacks John Reid and Amani Oruwariye and safeties Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor. Johnson is injured and shouldn't play Saturday, while McSorley, Sanders and the rest will likely take a few reps before resting.
At linebacker, Micah Parsons made the cut, joining Cam Brown, Koa Farmer, Jarvis Miller, Ellis Brooks, Jan Johnson, Dae'Lun Darien and Jake Cooper on the Blue team. Early enrollee Jesse Luketa is on the White squad.
Other notable names on the White team include safeties Lamont Wade and Jonathan Sutherland, running back Journey Brown, offensive lineman CJ Thorpe and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.
The entire Blue roster can be found here, while the White squad can be viewed here.
