How many Penn State recruits will commit Saturday? We asked Land of 10 expert Tyler Donohue

With more than 100 high school prospects expected to attend the Blue-White Game, Saturday will be a huge day for Penn State recruiting.
To help put all that into perspective, we reached out to Land of 10’s Penn State recruiting analyst in Tyler Donohue. And we asked him about potential commitments and what to expect from the class moving forward.
Here’s what he said:
Q: Let’s start with the question everyone wants to know: What would you put the over/under at in terms of commitments at the Blue-White Game?
A: So, someone said to me 1.5 — and what would I take? And I would go over. They got two commitments before the game last year. I think we’re going to see a couple commitments Saturday, but watch the week ahead. Don’t just look at Saturday because Ohio State got on a roll after their spring game after a slow start. ... And Penn State could very well have 3-4 more commitments that come over a series of days.
Q: Who are one or two guys that Penn State fans should be excited about, extremely talented players that could one day become Nittany Lions?
A: We’ll go with one from the 2019 class and one from the 2020 class. And, with 2019, we’ll say Devyn Ford from North Stafford (Virginia). He’s high school teammates with Nana Asiedu, who’s coming in as a freshman with Penn State at tackle. They’re close friends, and he’s wrapping up his recruitment in May. Ohio State just added a second running back commit, and Penn State doesn’t have one yet.
And, in the 2020 class, the high school sophomore to watch is Julian Fleming. I think any time he steps on campus here in the next couple years, he’s someone people will be talking about. He’s one of the best prospects to come out of Pennsylvania in recent memory. He could be in that Micah Parsons class; some people think he might be the best wide receiver in the 2020 class, and I’m inclined to agree.
Q: Last year, we saw linebacker Jesse Luketa really take charge of the class. Penn State has two commitments currently in DB Keaton Ellis and QB Ta’Quan Roberson — are either of those guys really helping the Nittany Lions’ recruiting push?
A: I think this is an opportunity for both of these guys to break a lot of ice. They’re going to be an extension of the program as commits, and it’ll be a nice chance for Keaton to be the hometown guy and sell the program. But I think you always look to your quarterback as someone to rally the troops. Roberson is in New Jersey, where Penn State is always targeting guys. I know for a fact those guys will definitely like to build the class — because it’s just been the two of them since last October.
Q: Is there a reason there are only two commits so far?
I believe — check me on this but, I believe coming into April, there were only two college football programs who had double-digit commit totals. Commits are down across college football, and it’s a ramification of this new recruiting calendar. We saw the early signing period be a really big deal; that kind of took the spotlight off the original signing period. And, because of the official visits, I think guys are waiting a little longer.
They’re saying, “I can still commit before my senior season and I can take all my official visits.” So I think we’ll see a major commitment spree late June, early July.
Q: You mentioned official visits. Who’ll be making their official visits to Penn State this weekend, and who should fans know about?
A: Ford is on that official visit, so I’d point toward him as a priority. Other guys who have confirmed official visits are some defensive backs. You’re looking at Tyler Rudolph and Marquis Wilson out of Connecticut, Jaden Davis out of Florida, Cam’Ron Kelly out of Virginia. That’s a really impressive group of defensive backs right there, and they have the top linebacker in the country in Owen Pappoe coming up to campus and the top defensive end in Zach Harrison coming from Ohio. So, far and wide, these five-stars aren’t going to wait long to see where they’re going to school.
