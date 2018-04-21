Penn State football picks up first 2019 commitment of Blue-White weekend

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions landed their first commit of Blue-White weekend.
Four-star offensive lineman Caedan Wallace — the third member of Penn State's 2019 recruiting class — announced his commitment Saturday afternoon via Twitter.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit is the second-ranked player in New Jersey and fourth-best guard in the class, per 247 Sports. The nation's No. 74 overall prospect picked Penn State over Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and more.
Wallace hails from The Hun School and will link up with former teammate Fred Hansard in Happy Valley.
Wallace joins State College's Keaton Ellis and three-star quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson in Penn State's 2019 class.
