Mac Hippenhammer in rare company after Blue-White performance

Mac Hippenhammer leaned back on a silver metal bench on Beaver Stadium’s east sideline, laughing with fellow redshirt freshman KJ Hamler as the final seconds ticked away. Moments after capturing the Blue-White Game’s unofficial MVP title, the wide receiver couldn’t have been more relaxed.
But his mood was a little different earlier in the afternoon.
“You could kind of see it in his eyes,” Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne said with a grin. “I could tell that he was focused and locked in and was doing everything exact. And when he does that, he’s hard to deal with.”
On Saturday, the White team’s secondary proved it couldn’t handle Hippenhammer. With Juwan Johnson injured and a healthy DeAndre Thompkins held out, the wideout didn’t waste an opportunity — and gave Nittany Lion fans another reason to be optimistic about Penn State’s pass-catching options in 2018.
Hippenhammer had four receptions for 43 yards with two touchdown catches. It’s the first time a Penn State player had two touchdown catches in the Blue-White Game since Paul Jones found Shawney Kersey in the end zone twice in 2010.
What Hippenhammer did had not been done in nearly a decade. But his teammates knew this kind of showcase was coming.
Penn State safety Garrett Taylor told Hippenhammer before the game, “I need at least one (touchdown).”
“He did that, and more,” Taylor said. “Penn State fans can come to expect a lot from him.”
Added wide receiver Brandon Polk: “He turned it on and said, ‘This is my time.’ I was not surprised at all.”
Maybe fans were, though. After all, the guy Hippenhammer chatted with on the bench as the clock hit zero was the talk of spring camp. Hamler, Hamler, Hamler. That was the name on everyone’s lips for the past month, and it was warranted. The speedy slot receiver ripped off more than one highlight-reel play in Penn State’s 15 practices.
But Hippenhammer’s display was eye-opening from start to finish. The Indiana native ran a clean up-and-out on his five-yard score to cap the Blue team’s opening drive. And with 1:44 to go in regulation, Hippenhammer beat cornerback Trent Gordon and safety Justin Neff over the top for a 29-yard touchdown.
Trace McSorley found Hippenhammer on the first touchdown, while third-string quarterback Sean Clifford threw the second score.
And even though Johnson should be back and Thompkins will start in 2018, don’t be surprised if Hippenhammer becomes a reliable option for McSorley come fall.
“It’s incredible,” McSorley said of the wideout’s work ethic and performance. “It’s a testament to who he is and how hard of a worker he is.”
Added cornerback Zech McPhearson: “He’s going to be something big here.”
