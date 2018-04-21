Has Penn State found a Saquon Barkley replacement? Bald Eagle Area woman runs for a 22-yard touchdown

Without Saquon Barkley, Penn State football is looking for somebody else to put up yards in the running game.

At the Blue-White Game on Saturday, that person was Bald Eagle Area woman Brooke Fisher.

Fisher, a 25-year-old Penn State fan with Down syndrome, took a handoff from quarterback Trace McSorley and ran 22 yards for the touchdown.

Fisher was on the field between the first and second quarters for a fan contest when coach James Franklin took her aside. Next thing Fisher knew, she was in the middle of the field in the huddle with the White team.

After taking the handoff, Fisher found a wide-open hole in the Blue team's defense, and ran the ball all the way, spiking it in the end zone.

When asked about Fisher's play after the game, Franklin said they set it up because the team embraces "servant leadership," and they wanted to do something nice for someone else.

"So when we had the opportunity today to do something in practice for somebody from our community, our guys understand that a small act of a kindness or a small moment maybe during our day or our game can be dramatic for someone else," Franklin said. "On a day like today, where we can take 10 minutes and do something special for a young woman like Brooke, who's awesome, to me that's what it's all about."