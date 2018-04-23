How does Saquon Barkley stack up to Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott?: 2018 NFL Draft breakdown

Saquon Barkley has said the same thing time and time again since leaving Penn State: He does not care where he is drafted. Whether he's No. 1 overall or Mr. Irrelevant, the former Penn State running back has remained consistent about his approach to the NFL draft, which starts Thursday night.
"It's all about what you do in the league," Barkley said at his Pro Day. "I'm going to get to a team and be ready to work."
The Cleveland Browns are banking on that. So are the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and any other organization interested in the generational talent.
Where Barkley ends up is unknown. The Browns ought to go quarterback at No. 1 overall; from that point on, it's a crapshoot. The Giants sit at No. 2 with a long-term need at quarterback and short-term relief for Eli Manning on their mind. Denver could bolster its anemic offense at No. 5; whether that's with a franchise quarterback or transcendent rusher, no one's certain. And the Buccaneers would gladly take the Coplay native if he fell to them at No. 7.
Wherever he lands, Barkley will become the guy. There's no doubt about that.
ESPN and Scouts Inc. draft expert Steve Muench believes, like many others, that Barkley can become an otherworldly rusher in the league. Barkley's Scouts Inc. prospect grade is a 97 out of 100, tops in the draft class. For reference, Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott earned a 92 and 93, respectively.
Here's Muench's full analysis of Barkley:
Strengths
"We're talking rare air for a running back. It's the size and speed combination. Really the speed. It's his ability to pull away when he gets a seam. It's uncanny. There's just not a lot of big backs that can do that. Todd Gurley had a screen pass at the end of last year where he went 70 yards with it, and that's the kind of play that Barkley can make. He can just pull away from guys. If you give him a little bit of a crease, he's gone. He's got really good foot speed for his size, too, so he can make guys miss. As good as he is as a runner, he's just as good as a receiver. There's a lot to like about his game."
Weaknesses
"It's really nitpicking. One of the biggest weaknesses you find is that he gets frustrated sometimes and tries to do too much when his offensive line isn't playing well. You saw that in the second half of the Ohio State game, where he started to try to make too much happen instead of lowering his shoulder and getting what he can. ... But when you're talking about negatives for Saquon Barkley, you're really trying to find some things to say, to be honest."
Summary
"There isn't (a bad fit). The only thing you could argue is that the Rams or the Cowboys or Minnesota, they're not going to take him. ... He can go as early as No. 2. Denver cut CJ Anderson, so he could go No. 5. I think he's going to be a top-five pick, and most teams in the league — outside of those very few — are going to want that kid on their roster."
