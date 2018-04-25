Is DaeSean Hamilton the best route-runner in this year's class? 2018 NFL draft breakdown

DaeSean Hamilton believes he is the best route-runner in the 2018 NFL draft class. And he may be right.
Hamilton — a seasoned wideout who has skyrocketed up draft boards in recent months — is poised to make an NFL franchise happy come Friday night. The projected third-round selection has been in contact with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, but really, there's not a team in the league that couldn't use Hamilton.
Penn State's all-time leader in receptions reached that mark with crisp route-running, fine in-air adjustments, sure-handedness and unassuming confidence. Hamilton rarely boasts about himself, but NFL Network's Good Morning Football coaxed this out of him.
"I believe wholeheartedly that I'm a top 10 receiver in this draft," Hamilton said on the show. "Best route-runner in this class."
Added teammate and friend Mike Gesicki at Penn State's Pro Day: "I don't know if there's anybody that can cover that man."
Draft experts love Hamilton, too.
ESPN and Scouts Inc.'s Steve Muench was blown away with Hamilton's route-running at the Senior Bowl. As a result, the wideout's Scout Inc. prospect ranking moved up to No. 93 overall. He is the 10th-ranked receiver, behind Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore, Christian Kirk, D.J. Chark, Anthony Miller, Courtland Sutton, James Washington, Jordan Lasley and Antonio Callaway.
Here is Muench's full analysis of Hamilton:
Strengths
"His route-running, when you saw it at the Senior Bowl, was so impressive. I mean, he just knows how to get open. I don't think he's an elite athlete, but he goes to his Pro Day and runs a 4.5, which is really good. I don't know if there's a receiver who's helped himself more during the offseason process than he has. He's moved into that late Day 2 range. I do think he's more of a slot receiver than a guy on the outside. He's got the frame to play outside, but he's better working out of the slot, where he's going to get matchups like that safety or the No. 3 corner, where in a lot of situations he's going to be able to take advantage. Outside of his route-running, he's probably a fairly average receiver prospect. But that sets him apart in a big way."
Weaknesses
"It's not a glaring weakness because when he runs a go route out of the slot he can make some plays downfield — but he's not an elite big-play threat. He's not a guy that you're really going to worry about catching a ball underneath and going 85 yards on you. That's not really his thing. Some people really like his ball skills; I think they're impressive at times. He makes some really good catches, and then there's other times where he's not fielding the ball cleanly, has the occasional drop. He caught the ball better at the Senior Bowl than he did on tape. His ball skills aren't a serious concern, but I also don't think they're elite. It's just not an area of strength for him."
Summary
"One fit that jumps to mind — if the Atlanta Falcons don't take Christian Kirk in the first round — I think that could be a sneaky pick. Just because they need a slot receiver. If you think about it with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the outside, and you let Hamilton work out of the slot, they can get him a lot later than Christian Kirk. Those are the kind of teams you're looking at. Baltimore might be a team that looks at him. He's not going to be that No. 1 stud on the outside. But if you're looking for that guy to come in, be reliable and make plays out of that No. 3 role, he can do that."
Comments