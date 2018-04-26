Where will Penn State safety Marcus Allen land? 2018 NFL draft breakdown

Marcus Allen's draft projections are as polarizing as they come. Some had the Penn State safety as a possible first-round pick before the 2017 season, and now others peg him as a fifth-round flier.
Naturally, Allen thinks the former is more apt despite ceaseless questions surrounding his game.
"I'm a safety prospect with the ability to take over a game," Allen told The Draft Wire this week. "That's what you're getting in Marcus Allen. Believe in me, and I'm gonna get it done."
For the most part, Allen is projected to land in the third or fourth round.
The Steelers could be a natural fit; Pittsburgh needs safety depth, Allen has a long-standing relationship with general manager Kevin Colbert, and the Maryland native visited with his childhood team last week. Depending on what they do in the first round, Allen would also fit with the Seahawks, Panthers and Chargers.
Wherever Allen is selected, Penn State's No. 5 all-time tackler just wants the chance to show who he is and what he can do.
"I can play in the back end. I can make those plays back there and be that ballhawk. I can come down and cover a tight end that you want me to shut down for the entire game. I'm very confident in my game," Allen said. "All I need is an opportunity. God willing, I get that chance this weekend."
ESPN and Scouts Inc. draft expert Steve Muench believes Allen will be picked in the fourth round. Scouts Inc. has Allen as its No. 9 safety, behind Florida State's Derwin James, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison, Stanford's Justin Reid, Wake Forest's Jessie Bates III, Virginia Tech's Terrell Edmunds, San Diego State's Kameron Kelly and West Virginia's Kyzir White.
Here is Muench's full analysis of Allen:
Strengths
"When I throw on the tape, he's a good football player. That secondary could have four guys drafted with (Christian) Campbell, (Grant) Haley and (Troy) Apke, and when you throw on the tape, Allen's the one who's making the most plays. It's because he's very instinctive, tough and willing to step up and make a hit. Not a ballhawk, but he does make plays on tape."
Weaknesses
"The tough thing with him is, where do you play him? He doesn't have great size if you wanted to try and move him to linebacker. He tested well enough that he's going to stay at safety to be honest. He doesn't have great cover skills, and he doesn't have great ball skills. ... He had one career interception. He's not a guy you're going to ask to match up with slot receivers. He has shorter arms. There are enough negatives to pick on him."
Summary
"He's a guy who I think will end up being a No. 3 or 4 safety in the league, and he's going to be a special teams stud. The Giants could use some help at safety depth. Houston, Green Bay and the Giants make sense to me."
