Mike Gesicki becomes highest-drafted Penn State TE in 23 years

After an off-the-charts NFL Combine, tight end Mike Gesicki made Penn State history again Friday night.
Gesicki was selected No. 42 overall Friday in the NFL draft's second round by the Miami Dolphins. He's the first Nittany Lion tight end to be taken in the top 100 overall since Kyle Brady, who went No. 9 overall in 1995.
The New Jersey native generated hype on a national scale at March's NFL Combine, when he posted several top marks in his position group — including vertical jump (41.5 inches), broad jump (129 inches) and the 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds).
“I’ll tell you what, I’m impressed,” said Greg Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who covered the Combine for the NFL Network. “Now, that’s as good as we’ve seen these last couple years.”
Gesicki struggled in his second collegiate season, earning a reputation as a player with questionable hands. But he devoted his offseason to improving every aspect of his game and became one of the conference's top tight ends by his junior season.
He was second-team all-conference as a junior and, as a senior, earned second-team All-America honors by several major outlets. He finished last season with 57 catches for 563 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gesicki ended his Penn State career with 129 catches for 1,481 yards and 15 scores.
His athleticism, combined with his solid hands and leaping ability, made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses in college. And the Dolphins are hoping for more of the same in the NFL.
