2018 NFL draft: Times, how to watch, stream, and more

The 2018 NFL draft is upon us, and there’s just about no avoiding it.
There are plenty of different ways to watch and follow along this year. Take your pick below, and be sure to check out our three-round mock draft:
2018 NFL Draft Livestreams
Thursday (Day 1; first round) — starts at 8 p.m. — You can livestream on FoxSportsGo, WatchESPN or on NFL.com. Or, if you feel like signing up for a free trial, you can also watch on fuboTV.
Friday (Day 2; second and third rounds) — starts at 7 p.m. — You can livestream on FoxSportsGo, WatchESPN or on NFL.com. Or, if you feel like signing up for a free trial, you can also watch on fuboTV.
Saturday (Day 3; fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds) — starts at noon — You can livestream on WatchESPN or NFL.com. Or, if you feel like signing up for a free trial, you can also watch on fuboTV.
2018 NFL Draft TV Coverage
Thursday (Day 1; first round) — starts at 8 p.m. — Televised on ESPN, NFL Network and FOX. Check TVguide.com for your local listings.
Friday (Day 2; second and third rounds) — starts at 7 p.m. — Televised on ESPN, NFL Network and FOX. Check TVguide.com for your local listings.
Saturday (Day 3; fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds) — starts at noon — Televised on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Check TVguide.com for your local listings.
Follow along with the 2018 NFL Draft other ways
Thursday (Day 1; first round) — starts at 8 p.m. — You can follow along on just about any major sports site. Here are some links to get you started: NFL.com’s Draft Tracker, ESPN’s Draft Tracker, CBS Sports’ live NFL draft blog.
Friday (Day 2; second and third rounds) — starts at 7 p.m. — You can follow along on just about any major sports site. Here are some links to get you started: NFL.com’s Draft Tracker, ESPN’s Draft Tracker, CBS Sports’ live NFL draft blog.
Saturday (Day 3; fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds) — starts at noon — You can follow along on just about any major sports site. Here are some links to get you started: NFL.com’s Draft Tracker, ESPN’s Draft Tracker, CBS Sports’ live NFL draft blog.
What: 2018 NFL draft
Where: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium, home of Dallas Cowboys)
When: Thursday-Saturday (8 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday)
