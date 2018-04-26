'He's perfect': Saquon Barkley to the New York Giants met with positive reviews at 2018 NFL draft

The New York Giants ranked 26th in rushing offense, Eli Manning labored through his worst season in a decade, and John Mara's club managed 15.4 points per game in 2017, the second-worst mark in the NFL.
That's why the Giants won three games last year. And it's why they drafted Saquon Barkley.
Barkley — arguably the best prospect in this NFL draft class — fell into the Giants' lap at No. 2 overall on Thursday night. New York wasted little time selecting the all-purpose back, and it was met immediately with resounding love.
"Saquon Barkley was tailor-made for this football team," ESPN expert and former scout Louis Riddick said on the network's broadcast. "Saquon can tote it, and he can catch it. He's perfect."
Added ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit: "In my opinion, the best player in this draft is Saquon Barkley, and the New York Giants just picked him up."
The Giants could have gone with a highly touted quarterback. The Cleveland Browns picked Oklahoma gunslinger Baker Mayfield with the first pick, leaving Southern California's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen available.
But instead of selecting Manning's heir apparent, the Giants went the win-now route. And it's hard to blame them for pairing Barkley with wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
Herbstreit called the former Nittany Lion "the best back out of college since Adrian Peterson," and it's because of Barkley's versatility.
The Coplay native had 5,038 yards (3,843 rushing, 1,195 receiving) and 51 touchdowns from scrimmage over his three-year career. The two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year averaged 6.52 yards per touch. For reference, New York's top two running backs — Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman — averaged 4.59 yards per touch in 2017.
"He has the ability to make people miss at 233 pounds, great lateral quickness, ability to get out in space," Herbstreit said. "And he really, really worked hard on his game to become a better receiver. He's a three-down back. You will not see him go off the field on third down because he's just as dangerous on third down as he is on first and second down. And he's physical between the tackles."
Wait, Herbie missed something.
"Another thing, he's physical as a blocker," ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. chimed in. "That's important for Eli Manning. He had an offensive line that was not up to par. Now that your last line of defense is Saquon Barkley, Eli Manning is going to get the help he needs to deliver those passes."
Kiper then mentioned a statement Giants general manager Dave Gettleman made leading up to the draft. The former Carolina Panthers decision-maker said at No. 2 overall, he wanted a player that would one day wear a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio.
"It has to be possibly a Hall of Famer," Kiper continued. "They found flaws and red flags with the quarterbacks, enough that they took a running back that, he feels, could be Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Adrian Peterson or Todd Gurley. That's what he's looking for out of Saquon Barkley."
And that's what Barkley thinks he can give the Giants and their fan base.
Speaking to ESPN's Suzy Kolber moments after holding up a blue New York jersey and posing for photos with Roger Goodell, the breathtaking running back said, "the little things that got me here" will carry him to future success. "That's loving football and being passionate about the game and working my butt off and pushing myself every single day."
It's doing everything Gettleman and the Giants saw on tape. It's doing everything that made New York take him No. 2 overall.
"When I got to visit their program, I fell in love," Barkley said. "You walk in and you see the Super Bowls right away and you see that team is about winning. Hopefully I can go up there and help as quick as possible."
