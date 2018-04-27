How should Penn State fans from Philly feel about Saquon Barkley going to the New York Giants?

Saquon Barkley is the future of the New York Giants — and according to the team's general manager, the Penn State back was "touched by the hand of God."
Hyperbole aside, the Giants feel as though they selected a special player. New York took Barkley at No. 2 overall Thursday night, passing on highly regarded quarterbacks like Southern California's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't want Eli Manning's replacement; he wanted "the unanimous best player in the draft."
So, how does Barkley fit with the Giants? Was it a surprise they didn't take Darnold? And how should Penn State fans from Philadelphia feel about the former Nittany Lion playing for an NFC East rival?
Matt Lombardo — NJ.com's New York Giants beat writer — answered that and more.
CDT: So Matt, do you think Saquon Barkley was touched by the hand of God? Because after watching him for three years, I lean toward yes.
Lombardo: (laughs) Yeah, that was one of the many over-the-top phrases from Dave Gettleman on Thursday night. But when you look at Saquon Barkley as a prospect, he really has it all. He has the explosiveness between the tackles, the next-level acceleration to get to the sideline before turning up field, the elusiveness in the open field, the strength of an offensive lineman, the agility of a scat back, and he catches the ball out of the backfield and picks up the blitz really well. I think that Giants fans and NFL fans need to really start looking at Saquon Barkley as more than a traditional running back. He's a guy who averaged over 11 yards per catch at Penn State, over 5.5 yards per carry with 51 total touchdowns. He's a guy who's going to make the Giants better. He's going to allow them to spread defenses thin and utilize a lot of speed on the field with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. If they can fortify the offensive line over the weekend, they have a chance to be one of the more dynamic and explosive offenses in the entire NFL.
CDT: Prior to the draft, there was speculation that if Sam Darnold fell to No. 2, the Giants would pick the heir apparent to Eli. Were you surprised at all that Dave Gettleman didn't go that route?
Lombardo: Yes and no. I had spoken to several league sources, a couple offensive coordinators and a couple talent evaluators, and the thought process around the league was that the two players at the top of the Giants' board were Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley. But the more that you heard Dave Gettleman, not only at the Combine, but during the owners meetings in Orlando — when he said he hadn't seen a running back in the last 30 years that had Barkley's skillset, when he praised him in his pre-draft press conference last week — you really got the feeling that there was a lot of love in the building for Saquon Barkley. They saw his potential in the NFL. Everything they've done this offseason has been built toward winning now and making a push for the playoffs with Eli Manning in 2018.
They're not far off. If they invested that asset in Sam Darnold, it probably would've been a better long-term solution for the future of the franchise, but you wouldn't have gotten a player that can help you this year. I don't know that there's a better situation for Davis Webb or a rookie in a year or two than an offense that has Barkley and Beckham as the two focal points. If you don't view any of these quarterbacks to be a franchise quarterback — an elite passer in the NFL — then take the best player. And Barkley was the best player in this class, and that was pretty much the consensus league-wide.
CDT: You mentioned Beckham, and Barkley hasn't played an NFL game yet. But could there be a running back and wide receiver combo in the league more dynamic than Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr? It just seems like those two together, it might be unmatched.
Lombardo: Jordan Howard and Allen Robinson in Chicago is one that's up there. The Cowboys moved on from Dez Bryant, so there's one less dynamic duo. But with the combination of speed and explosiveness both from Barkley and from Beckham ... I think you're right. There's a good chance that by the end of the year, Saquon Barkley is making a push for the rushing title, and they might have, between Beckham and Barkley, two of the leading receivers at those two positions.
CDT: You went to Penn State and previously covered the Eagles. You know both fan bases well. How should Nittany Lion fans from Philly feel about Barkley going to the New York Giants?
Lombardo: If you're a fan of Saquon Barkley, you have to have feel happy for the situation he landed in. But this is like facing Ezekiel Elliott twice a year. This is facing a dominant running back two times a year. Eagles fans should feel good about their run-stopping defense, but it's going to be a lot of fun for the next five to 10 years watching these two teams do battle. In the arms race of the NFC East, the Giants just took a pretty big leap forward toward catching the Eagles in 2018 and beyond.
