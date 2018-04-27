NFL draft 2018: Which Penn State player is flying under the radar?

Saquon Barkley became the highest running back selected in the NFL draft since Reggie Bush, freakishly athletic tight end Mike Gesicki is a first-round talent, and DaeSean Hamilton saw his stock skyrocket in recent months. As far as Nittany Lions are concerned, Barkley, Gesicki, Hamilton and safety Marcus Allen received most of the attention throughout this draft process.
But outside of those four main Penn State players, there is value to be had. And at least according to one NFL draft expert, no one is flying under the radar quite like cornerback Grant Haley.
Scouts Inc. analyst Steve Muench said that while Haley's teammate, Christian Campbell, scored a better prospect grade — 55 to 52 — he prefers the quietly confident corner.
"As much as we may have Campbell higher on our board because of the frame, I would take Haley over Campbell," Muench said.
The problem with Haley, as Muench pointed out, is his size. The projected fifth- or sixth-round pick stands at 5-foot-9 with 29 3/4-inch arms. Not ideal in today's NFL.
"Plus, he's had some issues staying healthy," Muench added. "These are all things that are going to ding him."
Still, the expert is intrigued by what Haley offers.
The former captain and leader posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. More importantly in Muench's eyes, Haley recorded a 3.94-second 20-yard shuttle — the top mark among corners. The Georgia native's 6.51-second three-cone drill was second among defensive backs, as well.
"When I throw on the tape, I see a guy who's fast, who changes directions well. I think he does an OK job at playing the ball," Muench said. "If you're looking for an undersized corner that can line up over the slot and handle a two-way release, which is tough to do for a bigger corner, he's got some value to me."
