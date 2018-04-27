Report: Saquon Barkley’s NFL jersey sales already breaking records

Penn State fans aren’t the only ones with love for Saquon Barkley.
According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Barkley’s New York Giants jersey sold more units Thursday than any other first-round NFL pick. In fact, since Fanatics took over the NFL’s online shop, Barkley sold more jerseys on draft night than any other player in its history.
Before Barkley, the best-selling rookie jersey on draft night was the Cleveland Browns’ Johnny Manziel in 2014.
Granted, because Fanatics makes the jerseys available within minutes of each player getting drafted, Barkley had a head-start over the likes of Manziel, who was taken No. 22. But the 2018 NFL draft’s No. 2 overall player still outsold the No. 1 pick in Baker Mayfield, who had Thursday’s second-highest selling jersey.
Per Rovell, who spoke to a Fanatics official, the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold had Thursday’s third-highest selling jersey. No specific numbers were released, so it’s not known exactly how many jerseys were sold — but Barkley teammate Odell Beckham Jr. had a prediction about the Penn State star’s outlook long before Rovell’s report:
Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can’t wait Lil brudda— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018
Giants fans are already embracing the high-character prospect from the Keystone State. And more than a few Penn State fans will likely be wearing some Giants blue in the coming weeks.
Barkley still needs to pick out a jersey number for New York. But No. 26 is available. The jerseys should ship out in 2-4 weeks — so get ready to see a different shade of blue in Happy Valley next month.
