Former Penn State defensive tackle Parker Cothren is now officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.
Penn State Football

Landing spots for the undrafted free agents from Penn State, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

April 29, 2018 03:31 PM

The NFL draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of NFL teams adding college talent to the roster.

Several undrafted Nittany Lions found new homes over the weekend, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers signed or invited to camp more than a dozen players who didn’t hear their names called during the 2018 NFL draft.

Here’s a full list of the undrafted free agents connected to each respective organization:

Penn State Nittany Lions

CB Grant Haley: New York Giants

LB Jason Cabinda: Oakland Raiders

WR Saeed Blacknall: Oakland Raiders

DT Parker Cothren: Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Curtis Cothran: Minnesota Vikings

OL Brendan Mahon: Carolina Panthers

K Tyler Davis: Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Curtis Cothran, Penn State

WR Quadree Henderson, Pitt

RB Jarvion Franklin, Western Michigan

TE Pharoah McKever, North Carolina State

C Patrick Morris, TCU

G Chris Schleuger, UAB

OL Ikenna Nwokeji, Elon

DE Greg Gilmore, LSU

DE Kendal Vickers, Tennessee

LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Toledo

LB Matthew Thomas, Florida State

CB Trey Johnson, Villanova

CB Jamar Summers, UConn

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State

QB Brandon Silvers, Troy

RB Josh Adams, Notre Dame

WR Anthony Mahoungou, Purdue

OL Ian Park, Slippery Rock

OL Aaron Evans, UCF

OT Toby Weathersby, LSU

DL Joe Ostman, Central Michigan

DT Bruce Hector, South Florida

LB Danny Ezechukwu, Purdue

CB J.T. Thomas, Oklahoma

CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

CB Stephen Roberts, Auburn

S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama

DB Asantay Brown, Western Michigan

S Ryan Neal, Southern Illinois

