Landing spots for the undrafted free agents from Penn State, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL draft may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of NFL teams adding college talent to the roster.
Several undrafted Nittany Lions found new homes over the weekend, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers signed or invited to camp more than a dozen players who didn’t hear their names called during the 2018 NFL draft.
Here’s a full list of the undrafted free agents connected to each respective organization:
Penn State Nittany Lions
CB Grant Haley: New York Giants
LB Jason Cabinda: Oakland Raiders
WR Saeed Blacknall: Oakland Raiders
DT Parker Cothren: Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Curtis Cothran: Minnesota Vikings
OL Brendan Mahon: Carolina Panthers
K Tyler Davis: Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Curtis Cothran, Penn State
WR Quadree Henderson, Pitt
RB Jarvion Franklin, Western Michigan
TE Pharoah McKever, North Carolina State
C Patrick Morris, TCU
G Chris Schleuger, UAB
OL Ikenna Nwokeji, Elon
DE Greg Gilmore, LSU
DE Kendal Vickers, Tennessee
LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Toledo
LB Matthew Thomas, Florida State
CB Trey Johnson, Villanova
CB Jamar Summers, UConn
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
QB Brandon Silvers, Troy
RB Josh Adams, Notre Dame
WR Anthony Mahoungou, Purdue
OL Ian Park, Slippery Rock
OL Aaron Evans, UCF
OT Toby Weathersby, LSU
DL Joe Ostman, Central Michigan
DT Bruce Hector, South Florida
LB Danny Ezechukwu, Purdue
CB J.T. Thomas, Oklahoma
CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
CB Stephen Roberts, Auburn
S Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama
DB Asantay Brown, Western Michigan
S Ryan Neal, Southern Illinois
