Penn State football's Micah Parsons welcomes newborn

Micah Parsons, a potential star on the Penn State football team, has more than himself to go to school and play for.
The highly recruited linebacker turned Nittany Lions defender tweeted a picture Tuesday of himself and his newborn baby. He confirmed in a later tweet that he is now a father.
"#godsplan welcome to the world 5-1-2018 blessings all 2018!" his first tweet said.
Parsons joined the ranks of Saquon Barkley who had his first child one week ago. Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon gave birth to Jada Clare Barkley two days before he was drafted by the New York Giants No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Parsons did not reveal the baby's gender or name.
Penn State newest linebacker arrived at Penn State with a negative reputation, which defensive coordinator Brent Pry called a "misconception." Parsons had been seen by some as self-centered.
"You can take a lot of readers, fans, and if you made them the No. 6 or 7 player in the country and get the attention that he got, it would be hard for a lot of people to handle it," Pry said in April. "He came to Penn State because he wanted structure. He saw the best opportunity for him to reach his potential and do this all at home. There's a lot of loyalty in him, to Harrisburg and to the state of Pennsylvania. In the end, we felt like if Micah Parsons ended up at Penn State, it was for all the right reasons. And he would be every bit the guy that we hoped he could be."
