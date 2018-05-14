Penn State offensive lineman no longer listed on Nittany Lions' roster

Penn State is down an offensive lineman entering the 2018 season.
Redshirt freshman Robert Martin is no longer listed on the Nittany Lions' roster, as first reported by Lions 247. The change was made Monday during a roster update that added summer early enrollees Will Levis, P.J. Mustipher, Pat Freiermuth and Judge Culpepper.
Martin — a former three-star prospect and New Jersey native — was not expected to make an impact this upcoming season. The 6-foot-4, 273-pounder never cracked the depth chart in his time at Penn State and did not play in April's Blue-White Game.
As a recruit, Martin chose Penn State over Maryland, Virginia Tech, Nebraska and other programs. He was the country's No. 65 offensive tackle and the No. 17 prospect in New Jersey in 2017, per 247 Sports.
Without Martin, Penn State will feature 15 scholarship linemen in 2018, along with walk-ons Zach Simpson and Charlie Shuman. Martin competed at guard, where Steven Gonzalez and Michal Menet are projected starters and CJ Thorpe and Michael Miranda could push for time in fall camp.
The Nittany Lions also welcome four freshman offensive linemen in late June: Rasheed Walker, Nana Asiedu, Frederick Scruggs and Bryce Effner.
Comments