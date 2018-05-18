See who Penn State beat out for its newest prized running back commit

Penn State plucked another highly touted running back out of the state of Virginia.
Four-star tailback Devyn Ford — the No. 3 running back in the country, per 247 Sports — committed to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon, joining a growing 2019 class. Ford will link up with fellow Virginia native and five-star tailback Ricky Slade, a member of Penn State's highly touted 2018 class.
It marks the third time in the last four recruiting cycles that Penn State has nabbed a top-three running back. Slade was 2018's top tailback, and Miles Sanders earned the same distinction in 2016.
Like Sanders and Slade, Ford received plenty of attention during his recruiting process. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder had offers from 30 schools, including Virginia Tech, Clemson, Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But Ford, who visited Penn State for April's Blue-White weekend, chose to play for running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.
Ford — the No. 65 player in the country and the second-best prospect in Virginia — has one more year at North Stafford before heading to Happy Valley. Last season, Ford rushed for 2,056 yards, averaged 8.36 yards per tote and scored 32 total touchdowns.
Penn State is hoping Ford can bring that same play-making ability from Stafford to State College in 2019.
