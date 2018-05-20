Another four-star athlete picks Penn State, continuing 2019 class hot streak

James Franklin and Penn State's coaching staff are heating up on the recruiting trail.
Four-star athlete Marquis Wilson committed to the Nittany Lions Sunday evening, bolstering a promising 2019 class. Wilson is the third commit in the last four days, with JUCO safety Jaquan Brisker and No. 3 overall running back Devyn Ford picking Penn State on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Wilson is the nation's No. 299 overall prospect and the second-best player from Connecticut, per 247 Sports. He had offers from 23 programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and Pittsburgh.
The Nittany Lions' class now has six members, and it could grow again on Monday. Five-star linebacker Brandon Smith — the No. 30 recruit in the country — is announcing his decision, and 247 Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions lean heavily toward Penn State.
Blue-White weekend was slower than many thought recruiting-wise, with the Nittany Lions landing only one commit in four-star lineman Caedan Wallace. But Franklin and company are now kicking it into high gear.
