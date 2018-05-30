Penn State football announces date of 2019 Blue-White Game

Mark your calendars, Penn State football fans.
Penn State's 2019 Blue-White Game will be held on April 13, the program announced Wednesday. The Nittany Lions' annual spring contest at Beaver Stadium is "tentatively scheduled to kick off in the early to mid-afternoon."
The Nittany Lions typically take the field later in April, and Penn State did not disclose a reason for the date being moved up.
The game always serves as Penn State's 15th and final practice of spring camp. James Franklin's squad wrapped up this year's spring on April 21, in front of an estimated crowd of 71,000 — the fourth-largest among spring games across the country.
More details regarding the Blue-White Game will be announced following Penn State's 2018 regular season.
The Nittany Lions open their new campaign on Sept. 1 against Appalachian State.
