Second-year DT announces he's leaving Penn State football team

Second-year defensive tackle Corey Bolds, a former three-star prospect, announced Sunday night that he is no longer with the Penn State football team and will seek a transfer elsewhere.
Bolds was widely considered to be a deep reserve for the Nittany Lions, and his reps were expected to be limited this season.
“First off, I would like to thank Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Sean) Spence, along with the rest of the staff, for giving me an opportunity at Penn State University,” he wrote on Twitter. “My time here has been memorable, and I will forever cherish the bonds with guys I can now call my brothers.
“With that being said, I’m announcing that I will no longer be attending the university. I will now be exploring options for the best decision for myself and my family. God bless.”
Bolds was a surprise commitment on National Signing Day in 2017, and there were questions as to whether he’d qualify academically. But he earned a spot on the roster and redshirted his rookie season.
The 6-foot-3, 289-pound New Jersey native just couldn’t move up the depth chart quickly enough.
With fellow redshirt freshmen Damion Barber and Fred Hansard also competing for time this season — and with Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor expected to start — there was a lot of competition at the position. Redshirt sophomores Ellison Jordan and Antonio Shelton, along with true freshmen Judge Culpepper, PJ Mustipher and Aeneas Hawkins, were also candidates for reps.
Bolds was a graduate of Paramus Catholic and had 79 tackles as a high school senior. He also reportedly had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions will open up the 2018 season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Appalachian State.
