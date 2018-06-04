Penn State trio earns spots on 2019 College Football HOF ballot

Three Penn State greats earned spots Monday on the national ballot for the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class — including two players who weren’t on the list last year.
Offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski, a two-time All-American in 1986 and 1987, returned to the ballot for the 10th straight time. He was joined by wideout Bobby Engram, who won the first-ever Biletnikoff Award in 1994, and two-time All-American (1994, 1995) offensive lineman Jeff Hartings.
The trio were among the 76 players and six coaches from the FBS to appear on the national ballot. Penn State legend Glenn Killinger, a 1921 All-American who was inducted as a player in 1966, is also on the ballot for the divisional coach Class of 2019.
Killinger coached on and off for smaller programs between 1922 and 1959, compiling a career record of 176–72–16.
The last HOF class had 13 inductees, including former Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins. The 2019 class will be announced on Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif., before the College Football Playoff National Championship. Those players will officially be inducted during an awards dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown.
The Big Ten boasted 25 overall player nominees, the most of any conference on the ballot.
