Can Saquon Barkley succeed in his rookie NFL season with a bad OL? History says ...

For three seasons, Saquon Barkley overcame bad offensive lines at Penn State and dazzled the country with ridiculous runs.
Now he’s with the NFL’s New York Giants — and another miserable offensive line — and the same question remains: Can he still be successful with bad blocking?
To answer that, we looked at past running backs in similar situations as Barkley. Specifically, we looked at starting rookies since 1997 who were drafted in the top 5 and played behind offensive lines ranked by Football Outsiders as one of the five worst run-blocking teams in the previous season. (Football Outsiders ranked the Giants as having a middle-of-the-road run-blocking line in 2017.)
There are definitely a few trends in the small sample size below: Rushing averages weren’t great, but receiving yards were up — and the super-talented backs were still evident from the very beginning. Take a look:
Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2017
NFL draft: No. 4 overall
Offensive line ranking year before: No. 27
Rookie stats (13 games): 268 carries for 1,040 yards (3.69 ypc) and 9 TDs; 36 catches for 302 yards and a TD
Synopsis: How much of a difference does a good running back make? Well, the Jaguars’ right side of the line remained unchanged in Fournette’s rookie season. And according to Football Outsiders, with Fournette, Jacksonville’s offensive line improved its right-tackle runs from 30th in the league to seventh and improved its right-end runs from 27th to 10th.
Ronnie Brown, Miami Dolphins, 2005
NFL draft: No. 2 overall
Offensive line ranking year before: No. 32
Rookie stats (15 games): 207 carries for 907 yards (4.4 ypc) and 4 TDs; 32 catches for 232 yards and a TD
Synopsis: Brown held out of training camp as a rookie and, as a result, he got off to a slow start to the season. He ended up splitting time with newcomer Ricky Williams but still turned in a respectable campaign. Between Weeks 3 and 11, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. The left side of the Dolphins’ line remained completely unchanged from the year before, but Miami’s OL improved its left-tackle runs from last in the league to first — improving the adjusted average there by more than 1.5 yards a carry.
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers, 2001
NFL draft: No. 5 overall
Offensive line ranking year before: No. 30
Rookie stats: 339 carries for 1,236 yards (3.6 ypc) and 10 TDs; 59 catches for 367 yards and 0 TDs
Synopsis: The offensive line had just two proven talents, at left tackle and center, and its run-blocking ranking didn’t improve much from 2000 to 2001 — moving up from No. 30 to No. 22, according to Football Outsiders’ calculations. But Tomlinson’s ability was still very evident, even if he held out until late August. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry but still racked up more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage to go along with 10 touchdowns. He improved his yards-per-carry average by nearly a full yard the next season — to 4.5 ypc — and was named to the Pro Bowl as a second-year player.
Edgerrin James, Indianapolis Colts, 1999
NFL draft: No. 4 overall
Offensive line ranking year before: No. 27
Rookie stats: 369 carries for 1,553 yards (4.2 ypc) and 13 TDs; 62 catches for 586 yards and 4 TDs
Synopsis: By Football Outsiders’ definition, the Colts boasted an improved middle-of-the-road offensive line in 1999. That’s all James needed. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl nod. He won the rushing title his first two seasons before a torn ACL in his third season hindered him some. His first two seasons proved to be his best, statistically.
Ricky Williams, New Orleans Saints, 1999
NFL draft: No. 5 overall
Offensive line ranking year before: No. 30
Rookie stats (12 games): 253 carries for 884 yards (3.5 ypc) and 2 TDs; 28 catches for 172 yards and no TDs
Synopsis: New Orleans’ offensive line remained horrific in Williams’ rookie season, as it finished as the NFL’s No. 27 run-blocking OL. Williams didn’t live up to expectations and rushed for the worst season average (3.5 ypc) of his 11-year career — outside of 2007 when he played just a single game due to suspension/injury. After his rookie season, however, Williams went on to reach the 1,000-yard plateau each of the next four seasons.
