Where did Trace McSorley land on Sports Illustrated's list of nation's top-100 players?

Another day in the offseason, another round of honors for Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
The quarterback who will leave Happy Valley with just about every major school passing record was recently named the 15th-best player in the nation by Sports Illustrated. In the same week, he was also named to Athlon’s preseason All-America team as the fourth-team signal-caller.
And all that comes on the heels of Sporting News last month naming him the best college quarterback in the nation.
It’s no surprise to see McSorley getting a lot of love this offseason. All he’s done since high school is win. He lost one start over his four-year high school career, is the first Penn State QB in a decade to guide his team to back-to-back top-10 seasons and has come up big in clutch situations time and time again.
If McSorley retired from football tomorrow, he’d still go down in history as one of the program’s greatest quarterbacks.
So the running count here: SI, based on their overall rankings, believes McSorley is the country’s third-best QB. Athlon thinks he’s fourth-best. And the Sporting News think he’s the very best. That makes McSorley a consensus top-5 QB — a distinction he’s clearly earned.
The Virginia native rushed for 11 touchdowns last season — the same number as Michael Robinson during that magical 2005 campaign — while throwing for the second-most yards (3,570) and second-most touchdowns (28) in school history. The only person who’s thrown for more? Well … Trace McSorley the season before, when he had one extra contest thanks to the Big Ten title game.
Since 1936, when the Associated Press debuted its top-25 rankings, only one Penn State quarterback — Todd Blackledge — has led the team to three straight top-10 seasons. McSorley is already in elite company.
This offseason shows he’s one of the nation’s best. But this upcoming season could show he’s one of the program’s best-ever.
