Big Ten breakdown: Top returning player per team

From the highly competitive East to a West division full of teams trying to return to former glory, the Big Ten is packed with talent.
Here are the best returning players on each team in the conference:
EAST
Michigan State
Last season: 12-2, No. 1 in Big Ten, Conference champions
Best returning player: Defensive end Malik McDowell
At just 20 years old, McDowell may just be the best defensive end in the conference. A prolific, long-armed force on the weak side, the rising junior had 41 tackles (13 for loss) and 4 1/2 sacks in 2015.
When will he face Penn State?
The Spartans visit Beaver Stadium on Nov. 26.
Ohio State
Last season: 12-1
Best returning player: Quarterback J.T. Barrett
After juggling quarterbacks during the Cardale Jones era, Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has his most consistent starter in Barrett. The dual-threat threw for 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2014, winning the games that took his team to the national championship —before Jones took over and won the big one after Barrett got injured late in the season. In 2015, Barrett and Jones rotated and the former threw for 11 touchdowns and ran for another 11.
When will he face Penn State?
The Buckeyes visit Beaver Stadium on Oct. 22.
Michigan
Last season: 10-3
Best returning player: Safety/running back/linebacker/kick returner/wide receiver Jabrill Peppers
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh can put Peppers, as versatile an athlete that has ever played college football, just about anywhere on the field and know he’ll be a threat to opponents. Peppers will be a junior in 2016 after a standout 2015 season in which he accumulated 45 tackles alongside 194 punt return yards, 223 kick return yards, 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
When will he face Penn State?
The Nittany Lions play in Ann Arbor on Sept. 24.
Penn State
Last season: 7-6
Best returning player: Running back Saquon Barkley
As a true freshman, Barkley rushed for 1,076 yards, including 194 against defensively top-ranked Ohio State, despite missing 2 1/2 games to injury and taking just one snap in Penn State’s season opener. Now the team’s premier back, Barkley hopes to build on last season’s 5.9 yards-per-carry average (including an average of 118 yards per game against Big Ten opponents; 5.7 yards per carry).
Indiana
Last season: 6-7
Best returning player: Running back Devine Redding
Redding flew a bit under the radar in 2015 behind feature back Jordan Howard, who rushed for 1,200 yards and was drafted in April by the Chicago Bears. But Redding had 1,012 yards on 226 carries as tandem to Howard, and will be the first-stringer in the Hoosiers’ system in 2016.
When will he face Penn State?
The Nittany Lions travel to Indiana on Nov. 12.
Rutgers
Last season: 4-8
Best returning player: Wide receiver/kick returner Janarion Grant
It’s not often that teams have to massively prepare a special teams unit for one specific player, but they do when that player is Grant. While he caught 35 passes for 352 yards in 2015, Grant was a threat to opponents when running it back and accumulated 984 kick return yards and three touchdowns as well as a punt return touchdown.
When will he face Penn State?
The Nittany Lions travel to New Jersey to face the Scarlet Knights on Nov. 19.
Maryland
Last season: 3-9
Best returning player: Corner/kick returner Will Likely.
Likely is only 5-foot-7 — but not to be underestimated. While at times inconsistent on defense against top Big Ten receivers in 2015, Likely still was one of the most explosive playmakers in the conference last season due to his prowess as a returner. He averaged 22.5 yards per kick return with a touchdown and 18.2 yards per punt return with two touchdowns.
When will he face Penn State?
The Nittany Lions host Maryland on Oct. 8.
WEST
Iowa
Last season: 12-2 (Lost in Big Ten Championship)
Best returning player: Cornerback Desmond King
Perhaps the top corner in any conference, King, a senior, led the nation in interceptions with eight (as many as more than 50 FBS teams had total), and in passes defended with 20. King was the pillar of a defense that helped the Hawkeyes to 10 straight wins before they were defeated by Michigan State in the conference championship.
When will he face Penn State?
The Nittany Lions host the Hawkeyes on Nov. 5.
Northwestern
Last season: 10-3
Best returning player: Linebacker Anthony Walker
Walker is one of the best returning linebackers in the Big Ten, and certainly the best on Northwestern’s roster. The junior has been touted in a marketing push by the Wildcats as “The Franchise” to Heisman media voters over the past several months, and led the conference with 20 1/2 tackles for loss in 2015 on the way to All-American honors.
Wisconsin
Last season: 10-3
Best returning player: Running back Corey Clement
Clement, a rising senior, suffered a hernia early in Wisconsin’s 2015 season. Now, he’s healthy and ready to pick up where he left off — 949 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2014 and 547 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013.
Nebraska
Last season: 6-7
Best returning player: Quarterback Tommy Armstrong
Armstrong certainly is the Huskers’ most important player, bringing almost three years’ worth of experience as a starter to a group that needs consistency. Yet the senior needs more of that trait himself, as he has struggled the last two years with hitting his targets and has posted a 44-to-28 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that time.
Minnesota
Last season: 6-7
Best returning player: Defensive back Jalen Myrick
Myrick, a senior, has often been overlooked in the past behind standout defensive backs Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Eric Murray. But Myrick has capitalized on his opportunities and snagged three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — in 2015.
Illinois
Last season: 5-7
Best returning player: Quarterback Wes Lunt
A senior in 2016, Lunt has one more shot to push the Illini past a few mediocre seasons and several coaching changes. The quarterback threw for 2,761 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while only throwing six interceptions. Lunt’s best win of 2015 came over Nebraska, during which he threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
Purdue
Last season: 2-10
Best returning player: Defensive tackle Jake Replogle
Though the Boilermakers’ record hardly shows it, the team returns the most experience in the conference in 2016 — and it’s led by interior defensive lineman Replogle. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior was rated by Pro Football Focus as “the highest-graded defensive tackle in the nation” after a strong 2015 season against both the run and in the pass rush.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
