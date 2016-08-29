Former Nittany Lion, Derrick Williams, joining football broadcast crew

Former Penn State wide receiver Derrick Williams will be a sideline reporter for the Penn State Sports Network this season, the football program announced in a press release Monday.
He will be part of the broadcast team with play-by-play announcer Steve Jones and color analyst Jack Ham. Williams is fourth in program history with 161 catches, sixth in all-purpose yards with 4,156 and 12th in receiving yards with 1,743.
He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2008.
Williams played two seasons for the Detroit Lions and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
The Nittany Lions host Kent State in their season opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
