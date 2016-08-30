Going to a Penn State game? You might want to read about their security

Security changes have been enacted prior to Penn State football’s season opener Saturday against Kent State.
Penn State Athletics detailed the new security measures Tuesday in a release.
The university will screen fans with metal detection wands. The new measure means that gates will open two hours before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff to give up to 107,000 people time to enter Beaver Stadium. The two-hour window is an extra 30 minutes compared to previous years.
“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes and fans is of utmost importance to us,” Penn State Assistant AD Cory Chapman said in the release. “Providing security measures at Beaver Stadium is a topic we regularly discuss and review throughout the entire year. The plan we have in place will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests in Beaver Stadium.”
Beaver Stadium’s bag policy was also outlined — backpacks, bags and purses are not allowed inside.
“One clear 1-gallon plastic bag per person will be permitted for items required for medical and/or child care needs,” the release said. “All items are subject to inspection.”
