Speed of offense will surprise people, Penn State players say

The suspense regarding new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s uptempo spread will be broken as of Saturday’s Penn State season opener, but senior center Brian Gaia couldn’t resist dishing out a little tidbit via conference call on Wednesday morning.
“We gave a little glimpse of (the tempo) in the spring game, but it was probably only half speed,” he said. “We have been working all offseason on really ramping that speed up, so I think people will be surprised by how many plays we can run in such a short period of time.”
Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton also weighed in during a press conference on Tuesday, elaborating further Moorhead’s “four tempos” within which the team will operate.
“We have like a work tempo, that means we're going as fast as we can and just getting to the ball as fast as possible, getting the play ask going right then and there,” he said. “If you have like a base tempo, we are kind of looking to see what the defense is doing but at the same time if we think we are in a situation that plays out for us, then we are just going to go ahead and run the play.”
There is also a “feint” speed, called “freeze tempo” according to Hamilton, that tries to get opponents to react to a scheme before quickly re-shaping at a pace that does not allow that opponent to reconfigure.
“Then we have a cadence that's just like freeze, but at the same time you're doing two-dummy cadence, instead of one. So they are thinking that you are going to check out of something after the first cadence, and if you don't, then you're going to try to get them to show their hand again and then we'll call the play after that.”
It might sound a bit complicated, but Gaia said it’s actually been a quick pickup for the team. Plus, working through the tempos in practice has helped with conditioning.
“The tempo helps a lot,” said Gaia. “This isn’t the type of pace (a lot of defenses) see week in and week out, so I think that not a lot of defenses will be ready for how fast each play (comes). It’s really just a simple offense for us, just call the play and go attack.”
Notes:
▪ Johnathan Thomas made the switch from running back to linebacker this fall, and according to senior ‘backer Von Walker, he’s already handled the learning curve.
“He’s a really mature player,” said Walker. “He’s already picked up everything really quick. I think he surprised a lot of us. Mentally he’s really strong, physically he’s really strong. He picked up the position really well. You know the linebackers, we’re a pretty tight-knit group. So we brought him in like he was one of ours from the beginning.”
Walker could not comment on whether he thinks Thomas, a redshirt sophomore, might see any time on-field this season.
Thomas, who played running back and defensive back at St. John’s Prep in Massachusetts, is listed as a fourth-string weak-side linebacker on Penn State’s depth chart.
▪ With the athletic, versatile Nick Scott listed as first-string kick returner, and speedy Gregg Garrity as first-string punt returner, Penn State is hoping to create a much more dynamic attack on special teams this season.
Running back Saquon Barkley expressed his desire to return kicks, and is listed as second on the depth chart. But Barkley’s role will be on a scenario-by-scenario basis this fall.
“I think Saquon is probably the one guy, has been pretty strong, had a pretty strong voice all off-season that he wanted to be more involved on special teams and have a bigger role and bigger impact on the team,” said head coach James Franklin on Tuesday. “So we talked about being able to use him, maybe not as your full-time kick returner but be able to use him at spots, and we'll see how that goes.”
Franklin is hoping that Scott, or fellow speedsters Brandon Polk and DeAndre Thompkins settle in as go-to return men.
“Yeah, you would love for one guy to take ahold of that job and run with it where you feel like he can serve that role,” he said. “…Obviously depending on how dynamic those (other) guys are being, that maybe you don't have to go that route. But I know it's something that Saquon feels very, very strongly about; that he wants to help the team in as many ways as possible.”
▪ Tyrell Chavis, a late-arriving junior college transfer from Nassau, seems to be fitting in fine with his new teammates albeit only being on campus for a month. The 6-foot-3, 298-pound defensive tackle was listed on Tuesday morning’s depth chart behind starter Kevin Givens and backup Antoine White.
“He’s a great guy,” said Gaia of Chavis. “He’s always laughing, always has a positive attitude. He’s just such an easy guy to get along with. And for him, he’s such a big, physical guy that it’s good for him to get reps against guys his size.”
