Wartman-White: Switch to weak side feels like ‘having 2 middle linebackers’

Nyeem Wartman-White isn’t making his return to the field as the starting middle linebacker listed on Penn State’s depth chart.
But after a year-long hiatus, it doesn’t matter. He’s just glad to be back.
“(It took until) someone fell on me … I think it was the first padded practice,” he said, describing the moment he felt back to “normal” after being out a year with a knee injury after Penn State practice on Wednesday. “I got really excited.”
Wartman-White will take the field on Saturday as the team’s starter at weak side linebacker (Will), but the most important facet with this year’s unit is the rotation expected early and often among positions within the second tier. Brandon Bell, for example, is listed as the team’s starting strong side ‘backer (Sam), but also as the second-string behind Wartman-White at Will. Jason Cabinda is the team’s starter at middle linebacker (Mike), and he’s backed up by Wartman-White.
“I’m comfortable,” Wartman-White said. “It’s linebacker, you know? A lot of people put an emphasis on outside (or) inside, but regardless, when you’re a linebacker you’ve got to know your assignment. I feel like, ‘I’ve played it before, I’m comfortable with it. Whatever it takes to improve the team.’”
Before games, said Wartman-White, the linebackers will sit around in the locker room and read the game programs to settle their nerves.
The graduate senior was poised to start in the middle last season, and got through the first half of Penn State’s season-opener against Temple before he tore his ACL and was sidelined for the year. Cabinda approached then-defensive coordinator Bob Shoop on the bus ride home and urged him to play him at that spot from then on.
Cabinda went on to finish first on the team in total tackles with 100, and had 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks, including a game-ending takedown against Army last season.
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry hinted at the two rotating a bit in early August, and many of the young linebackers are now training at multiple spots on the field — sophomore Manny Bowen, for example, said he was learning the Will alongside his normal slot at Sam.
“Jason’s got some strengths that you just don’t find everywhere in his leadership, his command, his confidence, his knowledge of the game,” added Pry. “The awesome thing in the room is that Nyeem’s got a lot of those same qualities.”
Wartman-White said now that he’s back, it’ll be like having two middle linebackers — in terms of leadership and production — on the field at the same time.
“It’s great,” he said. “We’re both making the calls, whether the blitz or the front has got to be set a certain way, you’ll hear them both at the same time, echoing, saying the same stuff to each other in front of everyone else.”
It will likely reduce mistakes, he added.
“Everyone has a brain fart,” he laughed. “So just knowing that I’m on one side of the field, he’s on one side of the field, we eliminate those brain farts for us and for the rest of the defense.”
