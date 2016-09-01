Penn State Q&A: Huff talks special teams tour, kicking battle

Special teams at Penn State has been a project for the last two years, but assistant coach Charles Huff hopes to turn that around in 2016.
With the addition of a scholarship kicker and punter, plus the development of defensive roles within the unit from players who formerly redshirted, Huff said earlier in August that he can feel excitement “all over” the special teams room.
“I think as a program as a whole we've got more depth,” he said during Penn State’s media day. “We've gotten some younger guys who played early, years one and two. We've seen them improve. We've seen them get better over the summer in their academics and in the weight room. We've seen guys who red-shirted who are now starting to come on a little bit.”
Huff joined reporters on a conference call on Thursday to shed more light on the unit.
Question: (Head coach) James Franklin mentioned a couple of times about getting some work around the country or bringing in some people for consulting on special teams; what did you do specifically this year and what did you learn?
Answer: “Well, I think every year you try and go bounce ideas off of people. The thing that we are always concerned or careful with is that we try to go with people that we have a relationship with, people that are kind of proven or people that we trust because you can go somewhere and the first time you meet somebody they can give you a great idea, but you don’t know if it’s their first time trying out the idea…I went to a lot of the same places that I went to last year as kind of a followup of some of the things I learned…I went to the Redskins, the Jets, went down to New Orleans again for their clinic, went to the Ravens again. So it was good to go back to some of those places and re-hash some of the information.”
Q: How do you go about setting all of those things up?
A: “It’s similar to our process here when guys want to come to practice. The NFL is good because everyone does training camp and mini camp and OTAs around the same time. So you contact your friends and say ‘Hey, I know you guys are having OTAs this week or training camp this week, can I come up?’…Then we go a step further and figure out what days they’re working on different units so, you know, you don’t get like three punt days…I do it very similar to recruiting. I’d be at the New York Jets on Monday, then what’s close to the Jets? The Steelers aren’t the best drive from there, so maybe I go Jets to Ravens to Steelers…You usually get about a week to eight days to hit three or four different places.”
Q: How did Miles Sanders look in camp? Would you consider easing him in as a kick returner to get him involved (in games)?
A: “Yeah, I think, one, he looks great to me. The five-stars are easy to see…So he physically looks like he could play. As you get through camp you get to see some of the mental part — can he handle the playbook, is he able to translate, see blitzes, see coverage, then is he able to go to class and handle that routine? He’s done an awesome job with that thus far. Putting him back on kick return, it’s one of those things where you want to be able to get good players on the field as much as possible. And anytime you can get a good player on the field, whether that’s the backfield, wideout, kick returner…You put the team in a much better position. So we are looking at trying to get him those looks and the returns without upsetting the apple cart, forcing someone to do something that they aren’t ready for.”
Q: The competition at the punter spot, what have you seen there?
A: “The first week of camp, we talked to those guys (Blake Gillikin, Chris Gulla and Daniel Pasquariello) and told them that it was going to be a competition. I mean, you could’ve closed your eyes and picked a punter between Blake, Danny and Gulla. As it went on, what we talked about was consistency. And Blake was consistent in all three phases…Overall, in distance, location and hang time, Blake, over the course of camp, proved to be the most consistent. And it wasn’t a landslide. I would say that the best thing that happened to our special teams unit this summer was signing the two younger guys…Every day, those guys were having to go out and compete…That’s kind of been the spread across our team. To me, there are only two things that motivate people in general. One is money. But we can’t pay them here. And the second thing is competition…So what do we do? We recruit competition…So now you’ve forced them to be consistent. And Blake, really, took the punter unit and took it to a whole other level. Same thing with (Alex) Barbir with the kickers.”
Q: Will we see Barbir kick on Saturday?
A: Not sure. Today is kind of the ‘Main Event’. We chart everything in practice. We’ve got percentages and numbers that would probably make you guys’ heads spin. Right now the numbers are neck and neck and we’re going to have a depth chart and game plan meeting later this afternoon and we’ll be able to plan and say ‘Hey, who’s great on field goals from the right hash? Left hash? Kickoffs?’ He’s still in the mix.”
