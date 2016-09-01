Penn State to commemorate 50th anniversary of Paterno’s 1st game

Penn State athletics announced its promotions schedule for the 2016 football season on Thursday, with one item sure to cause conversation within the community.
The university will commemorate the 50th anniversary of former head coach Joe Paterno’s first game in the role with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 17 as the team takes on Temple at Beaver Stadium.
The release did not offer specification on the details of the commemoration other than “activities during the game will take place.”
Penn State Athletics did not have further comment other than the issued release, which stated that “additional information on the special events and promotions occurring each game will be distributed to ticked holders on the Thursday prior to every home contest.”
Paterno coached his first game in 1966 against Maryland, a 15-7 win. He was fired in 2011 during the fallout of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, and passed away in 2012.
Grassroots Penn State alumni and supporters group Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship used the announcement as an opportunity to call on the university to do more regarding the late coach.
PS4RS has been critical of the university's handling of the situation, from the firing of Paterno to the contracting of former FBI director Louis Freeh to investigate the Sandusky scandal to the consent decree with the NCAA that led to historic penalties.
"The university must publicly state that Paterno handled the report that was made to him in precisely the manner required by the university, and apologize to the Paterno family. We also encourage Penn State to join the Paterno family in their action against the NCAA, which sought to "leverage" the Freeh Report to extort the university," said spokesperson Maribeth Roman Schmidt. "Penn State must take these steps to begin to repair the damage done."
The Nittany Lions kick off against Temple at noon.
More updates to come.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments