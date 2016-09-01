Penn State hopes to flex new offense against Kent State

On Saturday, all of the suspense that has built this offseason over Penn State’s new uptempo spread offense will end as coordinator Joe Moorhead and his unit take the field for the first time.
“It's amazing to me that time has flown by and we're already in week one of the season,” said head coach James Franklin this week. “Excited to watch the guys open the season in Beaver Stadium. We've been very, very pleased with what they did this summer as well as camp. Had an excellent camp in our opinion. Excited to watch the guys go out and perform.”
The team kicks off against Kent State at Beaver Stadium at noon.
Three Keys to See
Offense
With a weapon like sophomore running back Saquon Barkley on the field, Penn State certainly expects the Golden Flashes to load the box with as many personnel as possible whenever Barkley is in. The Nittany Lions also expect their opponents’ seasoned, blitz-happy defense (Kent State returns eight defensive starters) to attempt to heavily pressure new quarterback Trace McSorley.
“If I'm going into this game and I'm Kent State,” said head coach James Franklin this week, “my defense is going to be designed to take Saquon Barkley out of the game and make a new quarterback beat you.”
Moorhead’s scheme, however, creates problems for teams that try to do either of those things. Creativity with personnel groupings means the offense can not only utilitze its athletic three-wide receiver set in Chris Godwin and Saeed Blacknall on the outside and DaeSean Hamilton in the slot, but will likely even line up a four-wide with tight end Mike Gesicki or big-bodied wideout Juwan Johnson. Moorhead has also mentioned using a two-back system in certain plays, and with a stable of talent at the position, Kent State will have its hands full.
Additionally, McSorley is a scrappy dual-threat quarterback capable of running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and could be problematic for the Golden Flashes to contain.
Defense
Kent State head coach Paul Haynes said on Monday that he plans to play all three of his quarterbacks in rotation on Saturday. Freshman Justin Agner will start, but redshirt freshman Mylik Mitchell and sophomore George Bollas will see time as well.
“Basically all three of them are different types of quarterbacks,” said linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White after Wednesday’s practice. “One guy is like Trace, so we got a lot of that during camp. Another guy, he’s more a traditional quarterback. He’s balanced, he can run if he wants to run but usually stays in the pocket. Another guy is a pocket guy.”
Wartman-White added that he feels the unit is much more prepared to handle running quarterbacks than in the year prior.
“Last year you could see we kind of struggled with running quarterbacks, but this year having Trace and Tommy (Stevens), guys who are really elusive, I feel like it’s something where now when we hear ‘running quarterback’ we just focus in,” he said.
The Nittany Lions will also test a largely inexperienced defensive line that will feature Kevin Givens and Parker Cothren on the inside and Evan Schwan and Garrett Sickels (the only player in that group with starting experience).
Special Teams
The most intriguing aspect of Penn State’s 2016 special teams unit is the addition of freshman punter Blake Gillikin and freshman kicker Alex Barbir. The former earned his starting slot with consistency shown time and again in practice, while the latter has, according to special teams coordinator Charles Huff, increased the competition among the kickers and is “still in the mix” to see action on Saturday.
“Every day, those guys were having to go out and compete…That’s kind of been the spread across our team,” said Huff via conference call on Thursday. “To me, there are only two things that motivate people in general. One is money. But we can’t pay them here. And the second thing is competition…So what do we do? We recruit competition…So now you’ve forced them to be consistent. And Blake, really, took the punter unit and took it to a whole other level. Same thing with (Alex) Barbir with the kickers.”
Huff also added that highly-touted freshman running back Miles Sanders could get a few reps in kickoff or punt return on Saturday.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments