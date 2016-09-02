Saquon Barkley and the power of choice

Saquon Barkley says he looks like his mother.
“I’m really proud of that,” he added, lifting his chin a little and sitting up a bit straighter on a warm morning in the spring.
Tonya Johnson’s voice crackled warmly on the phone a few weeks later as she snuck a few moments to talk between getting off of work and putting dinner on the table for the youngest members of the Barkley clan.
It was just before the start of fall camp for the young Penn State running back Barkley, and he was asking questions of Johnson via a simultaneous phone call with one sibling. Her “mom voice” emerged for a moment mid-interview.
“Tell Saquon I’m on the phone,” she urged with a sigh.
“Sorry,” she said. “They’re clowns.” Then, fondly, “They’re all clowns.”
Their household, she said, is a comfortable one. Family dinners seem scripted right out of a sitcom, complete with one-liners and clap-backs; and the ever-present “Oooh, Mommy’s maaaad...”
It’s also an honest one.
“Growing up in our household, and this is true of my husband (Alibay Barkley) as well, we always were taught to never really be comfortable saying stuff was bothering (us),” she said. “Even if stuff was being done to you, you don’t say anything. (Our parents) put that fear in us. If something was going wrong, all the kids were shuffled into the other room.
“We came to the decision that, with our children, we were going to be open and honest.”
It’s why, long ago, Barkley knew exactly why he’s so proud to look like his mother.
“My mom is a soldier,” he said. “She’ll do whatever for her family. The reason we are so close and so strong is my mom.”
Johnson was living in New York City when she met Alibay, a former semi-pro boxer and, as she describes it, a then-“functioning drug addict.”
You were only allowed into the block if you already lived on the block, all the gangsters were in the hallways, even when you’re coming out of your apartment to go to work in the morning. Then you gotta go get your kids, bring them back (after school) into that ... There was a lot of shooting going on in that block. All the kids would scatter when the shooting would start... Tonya Johnson, mother of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley
“The area I was living in, it just became a drug-infested area,” she said. “You were only allowed into the block if you already lived on the block, all the gangsters were in the hallways, even when you’re coming out of your apartment to go to work in the morning. Then you gotta go get your kids, bring them back (after school) into that. ... There was a lot of shooting going on in that block. All the kids would scatter when the shooting would start.”
Alibay was using, the neighborhood got worse, and Johnson got sick of it all.
“There came a point that I said to him, ‘I’m moving. I want to move. And you can stay, or you can come. But this is not where I want my kids to be, and I can’t deal anymore with the drug use,’ ” she said, adding that she was “sick of New York.”
She had family in Pennsylvania, and was struck each time she visited by a sense of calm.
“And the kids just loved the grass, and running around in it and the open space,” she said. “That was for them. I just sat out there on a patio chair watching them and thought, ‘This is where I want to be. My children look happy here.’ ”
Ultimately, they settled in Coplay. Barkley was still a young child, but even then Johnson was honest with her children about her story. Barkley knows exactly what she went through to get the family to where they are today.
“It was hard (for her),” he said. “I can never complain about my childhood because of what my parents have been through. Stories that my father told me, him being homeless at times. ... Just the way that they prevailed, the way that they stood strong. They could’ve let life knock them down. My dad could’ve been in jail, probably. Now I think we’re happy. We have a good life.”
Alibay got clean and now shadowboxes for his son in the stands; tastefully jabbing exclamations and crowing what Barkley admits he personally could never say about himself.
“He’s a character,” Barkley twisted a piece of his hair between his thumb and forefinger and grinned. “Everyone says he’s my shadow. ... He’s unique. He’s like a conscience ... but cocky. You know what I mean?”
“My husband is a character, I will say that,” said Tonya. “But he’s a sweet character. Sometimes his bark is bigger than his bite. He’s all of my children’s shadow; he’s so focused on them.
“When we came out here, it gave him something else to do. He put Saquon in the Allentown (youth) football team and took him to the games and his mind was able to focus on something else other than ‘Work, get paid, use drugs.’ You know? He was able to utilize that drug desire and put it into supporting and focusing on his kids.”
The importance of his parents’ relationship and of Johnson’s choice has always stuck with Barkley.
“I think Saquon looked at it like, by me taking that initial step, his father also needed that,” said Johnson. “His father needed it.
“... That gives (Saquon) extra passion. He thinks there shouldn’t be anything he can’t do. It’s all just a part of doing what needs to be done.”
Because Johnson made a choice, she changed her family’s circumstance.
A little more than a decade later, Barkley was presented with a choice to change his own.
Except, he almost missed it.
Barkley was an undersized sophomore who was hardly stepping above junior varsity at Whitehall High School, disheartened by a clogged stable of talented backs ahead of him.
“Except for those calves, he always had those calves,” laughed his former head coach, Brian Gilbert.
“It’s funny, he was a little unsure of himself, especially in his freshman and sophomore years. He lacked confidence, to be honest with you.”
Barkley almost gave up on football. Johnson said it was frustration.
“He’d always come to me like, ‘Am I ever going to grow?’ she recalled.
“We teach (our kids) that at certain times it may not be ‘your time.’ But there are times when it will be. Things just take time,” she said. “Some people, if it’s not all happening for them right then and there, they give up. And we teach them not to give up. If you have a passion for something, you stay focused on that. ... And we let them know, ‘You control your outcome, whichever way your life is going to be.’ ”
While the size seemed to happen overnight for Barkley (he just “shot up one day” according to his mother), the rest of it was hard work and capitalizing on the few varsity touches he got as a sophomore at a competitive school. He actively chose to push himself — get his grades up, hit the weight room hard, eat right.
“I’ll never forget telling him, ‘You’re way stronger than you’re trying in the weight room. And you’re way smarter than you’re trying in the classroom.’ He just didn’t have that confidence. Kids mature at all different ages,” said Gilbert. “People always ask me, ‘Was he always this great?’
“And he got his chance sophomore year. He showed streaks of greatness, but it really took him until his junior year when he broke through and really ‘got it.’ ”
Rutgers was Barkley’s first offer — he still is blown away by it, because they offered him before he had any varsity film; before it was clear he was going to be “the guy.” As he tells it, they offered him on potential alone. He still holds it, and Norries Wilson, the coach who recruited him, in high esteem.
“He started working harder after he got that offer,” said Gilbert. “Some kids would be complacent, some kids would puff their chest. ... But he was always the first one in the weight room and the last one to leave. Weekends, nights, getting other kids together to do extra workouts. Run when coaches aren’t watching. ... And that started snowballing.”
Fast-forward to a soggy day in Beaver Stadium against Buffalo, and Barkley burst onto the scene on his way to a freshman record 1,076-yard season for Penn State with a literal leap over his coverage.
You put a challenge in front of him, he's going to figure out a way to overcome whatever is in his way. He sees what he needs to do, the action he needs to take, and he just does it. Barkley’s high school coach, Brian Gilbert
That moment, and many more like it, led to a meteoric rise for the young back, but lent with the stability and messages instilled in him by his family, he’s become a mixture of person rarely seen at his age. The headiness that sometimes comes with college football has hardly touched him; in its place is hyper self-awareness of himself and of where he comes from, and a quiet love of giving back the pride those he loves have in him tenfold.
“I want to show kids from my hometown that yes, I do have some God-given talent but I got here by hard work and it wasn’t an easy road,” he said. “I had to get my grades right, had to grow up, had to mature. ... Just try to live my life with great morals, and be a great person.”
Despite knowing Barkley has all of these qualities, it’s still odd to hear this budding superstar with the world at his fast-moving feet share his biggest fear.
“I don’t think not succeeding at football would affect anyone in my family,” he said. “They loved me before I was doing this in college football, and they’ll love me after.
“Me doing dumb stuff and getting kicked out of college, that’s what they’d be disappointed in. I don’t see myself doing anything dumb, but that would be the only way I think I would let anyone down.”
Coupled with a humility that, at times, borders on self-skepticism, Barkley has become catalytic in nature. He makes things happen. It emanates from him even in his leaping, powerful juke-step-shimmy running style.
“You put a challenge in front of him, he’s going to figure out a way to overcome whatever is in his way,” said Gilbert. Sometimes literally.
“He sees what he needs to do, the action he needs to take, and he just does it.”
It makes sense.
After all, Barkley does look a lot like his mother.
Jourdan Rodrigue
