Halftime: Penn State 16, Kent State 13

At the half of Penn State's 2016 season-opener against Kent State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions led the Golden Flashes 16-13.
Quarterback Trace McSorley was 8 for 14 with 90 yards and a touchdown in the first half and ran for 20 additional yards, while running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Kent State struck first with a 26-yard field goal in the first half by kicker Shane Hynes. The Nittany Lions answered with a 64-yard scoring drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass on a quick slant from McSorley to receiver DaeSean Hamilton. The team’s two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Golden Flashes tacked on a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter. After a three-and-out series, Penn State's Marcus Allen and Malik Golden combined to force a fumble and Allen recovered. Barkley then scored his first touchdown of the season on a seven yard carry.
But Kent State answered with about six minutes left in the half. Defensive end Terence Waugh beat left tackle Brendan Mahon and sacked McSorley, who fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Golden Flashes linebacker Elcee Refuge, who took it to the end zone to tie the game at 13 apiece.
Penn State's Tyler Davis hit a 29-yard field goal to put the Nittany Lions in the lead with 1:47 left in the half.
This story will continue to be updated.
