Moorehead’s offense not yet revving on all cylinders

Every single play — all 69 of them — the Penn State offense featured three wide receivers.
Every play was also in the shotgun. Even the victory formation.
And for the most part, it was all uptempo.
For a program relatively behind the times on college football’s transition to the spread, Saturday was a step into the 21st century.
Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s new offense wasn’t an instant success in Penn State’s 33-13 win over Kent State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. With a first-year starting quarterback operating a new system, there were expected growing pains.
But a commitment to spread the defense out excited fans before the season opener — and produced some smiling faces in the Beaver Stadium press room.
“I feel like we can get really flexible,” Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley said with a grin. “We have a lot of playmakers with those three wide receivers and tight end. ... As we develop and get more confident and get in more live situations, you’re going to see that open up a lot.”
The entire evening Penn State ran Moorhead’s base set: shotgun with Barkley alongside quarterback Trace McSorley, tight end Gesicki moving around, and three receivers — Chris Godwin, Saeed Blacknall and DaeSean Hamilton — threatening. Typically, Godwin was on an island while Blacknall lined up on the opposite side of the field with Hamilton in the slot.
Relative to the national landscape, the setup was pretty standard. But it certainly looked different compared to what Penn State fans have seen over the last century.
“We’re really comfortable in that set,” Godwin said. “It’s how coach Moorhead wants to do things, and it’s how he’s done it in the past.”
Godwin led the Nittany Lions with seven catches for 67 yards. The junior operated well with the space provided, seeing one-on-one coverage most of the night as Kent State stacked the box to deal with Barkley.
Godwin said that was to be expected.
With the running back sensation garnering attention, Moorhead had McSorley spreading the ball efficiently, hitting sideline and hitch routes with rhythm.
Godwin was far from the only pass-catcher to get in on the action. Gesicki had three catches and a touchdown, Hamilton picked up two receptions and a score from the slot, Blacknall hauled in a pair of catches, and Barkley and DeAndre Thompkins each snagged one.
“There’s a lot of shots,” Gesicki said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for guys to make plays.”
Of course, there were hiccups. Penn State went three-and-out on its first two drives, and appeared out-of-sync in other series.
But the highlights were glimpses of what Moorhead’s offense could be.
Take the Nittany Lions’ first scoring drive, for example.
Penn State drove 79 yards on nine plays in 3 minutes, 23 seconds for its first touchdown of the season — a crisp four-yard slant to Hamilton.
With six runs and three passes, the Nittany Lions pushed the pace on the drive, and everyone on the field could tell.
“It’s a good feeling when you know you’re tired, but you look across the field and see that the other guy is tired,” Gesicki said. “Before the play even starts, you have an advantage.”
“Even the offensive line could sense it,” McSorley recalled. “They were looking back to us saying, ‘Let’s push the tempo.’ They could see the defense was getting tired.”
And everything considered, Moorhead didn’t even show much of the offense. The Nittany Lions had a helping of zone read options, mixed in with downfield shots and conservative mid-range routes.
But Gesicki said Moorhead used only “a little bit” of the playbook.
Godwin agreed, and seemed confident about what’s to come.
“I don’t think we used a lot of our playbook at all,” the receiver said. “There are a lot of things that we still can do and want to do.”
Penn State fans will surely be looking forward to it.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
