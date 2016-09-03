Nittany Lion defense cooks up turnovers to help stop Kent State

The Penn State defense spent the offseason focused on creating more turnovers.
Throughout spring practice and fall camp, defensive coordinator Brent Pry emphasized “attacking the ball” to his players. They worked on stripping the ball and making catches in drills to develop the skills needed to force fumbles and grab interceptions.
The preparation paid off as Nittany Lions forced three turnovers in their season-opening 33-13 win over Kent State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
“I think we’ve changed our mentality now to ball’s in the air, anytime the offense has the ball we have a chance to get it back,” said linebacker Brandon Bell, who had an interception.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye returned an interception for a touchdown and safety Marcus Allen forced and recovered a fumble to set up another Penn State score in the win.
The Nittany Lions are looking to continue to make big plays defensively after forcing 22 turnovers a year ago.
Head coach James Franklin was pleased with the unit’s performance Saturday. Penn State finished with seven sacks, including six in the second half, and only allowed two field goals to Kent State. Shareef Miller and Antoine White each recorded 1 1/2 sacks to lead the group.
“I thought we played well on defense,” Franklin said. “It’s great to see seven sacks from an inexperienced defensive line.”
But the Nittany Lions feel they can improve defensively.
Kent State converted first downs and evaded sacks as a result of missed tackles.
“I’m just as guilty,” said defensive end Garrett Sickels, who had six tackles and one sack. “We just got to capitalize on those things in the future.”
The Nittany Lions did capitalize on Kent State’s mistakes, though.
Penn State’s secondary made a pair of game-turning plays.
In the first half, Allen flew to Kent State running back Myles Washington, taking out his legs and jarring the ball loose. Allen turned back to recover the fumble and give the Nittany Lions possession 13 yards away from the end zone.
“That play right there kind of sparked the defense to make more turnovers,” Allen said.
It also set up an easy touchdown.
Two plays after the fumble recovery, running back Saquon Barkley scored on a 7-yard run to give Penn State a 13-6 lead with 8:02 left in the second quarter.
And more turnovers followed.
On the third play of the second half, Oruwariye picked off a pass by quarterback Justin Agner and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 23-13.
Allen wasn’t surprised.
He said Oruwariye led the team in interceptions during camp.
“It was known,” Allen said with a smile. “We knew he was going to get it. He’s been doing it all camp. He just showed it.”
Bell grabbed the team’s second interception on the final play of the third quarter.
Kent State had first-and-10 on Penn State’s 16-yard line when the Nittany Lions defense buckled down.
Sickels and Jordan Smith swarmed Kent State’s Justin Rankin for a loss of eight yards on first down. The defensive line collapsed the pocket on second down, and defensive tackle Kevin Givens and Miller combined on a sack of Agner to set up third-and-26.
The Nittany Lions brought more pressure.
Agner was hit as he released the ball, and Bell was there for the interception.
“I turned my head around, eyes around, and it was in my face,” Bell said. “It caught me off guard but I was lucky enough to catch it.”
With a change in mentality on defense, the Nittany Lions are hoping to build on Saturday’s performance.
Last season, they were only tied for 43rd in the country in turnovers.
“I feel like in the past we’ve always had a good defense, but that was the one thing that maybe we weren’t in the top of the country in,” Bell said.
