Lions in the League: Nassib, Bowman dominate in Week 1

On Saturday, as Penn State’s defense was gashed by Pittsburgh’s rushing attack, it was obvious the Nittany Lions were missing something.
Maybe three NFL defensive linemen? Yeah, that’s fair.
A day later, one of those linemen owned his rookie debut.
Former Penn State and current Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib was a monster against the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting a weekend of Nittany Lions making an impact in the NFL.
Nassib, a 2016 third-round selection by the normally woeful Browns, was a positive in Cleveland’s 29-10 season-opening loss. The 6-foot-6 freak made three tackles, recorded his first career sack, defended a pass, and brought down Eagles running back Ryan Mathews in the backfield.
I know I'm like the Carl Nassib PR guy on here right now, but seriously, watch this guy. pic.twitter.com/vwvJx9EeaB— Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) September 13, 2016
Not only did he garner attention from the Browns beat writers, but he also got a nod of approval from his coaching staff. Cleveland released its unofficial Week 2 depth chart with Nassib now listed as a starter.
The 2015 FBS sack leader couldn’t ask for a better start to his NFL career.
Meanwhile, a Nittany Lion with nothing to prove continued to do work.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker and leader NaVorro Bowman put on a show Monday night in a 28-0 shutdown win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bowman, a three-time Pro-Bowler, tallied a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) and helped limit Rams star running back Todd Gurley to just 2.8 yards per carry.
Not to mention he picked off Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum.
.@49ers Tip Drill!@NBowman53 comes down with the INT. #LAvsSF https://t.co/5UwBc5Hzpo— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2016
As for other action on Sunday, a handful of Penn Staters got some recognition.
Ross Travis — the former Penn State basketball player — not only made the Kansas City Chiefs roster this year after being on the practice squad last season, but he also saw some time in Sunday’s 33-27 win against the Chargers.
Travis experienced Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium for the first time, and was pretty shocked.
Crazy first game experience! Loudest stadium in the world!! Great win! #ChiefsKingdom #bosstravis #9/11— Ross Travis (@RossTravis88) September 12, 2016
And finally, Allen Robinson returned to the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which means ridiculous catches.
He didn’t disappoint on Sunday.
Allen Robinson. HOWWWW?!#GBvsJAXhttps://t.co/SuE93zxzgp— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 11, 2016
