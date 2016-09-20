Nittany Lines

Penn State could see return of nation’s top corner at Michigan

By Jourdan Rodrigue

So, what’s it like covering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh?

Will the nation’s top cornerback, Jourdan Lewis, return from injury to square off against Penn State’s Chris Godwin this week? And what exactly is the level of talent opponents can expect from the versatile Jabrill Peppers?

The Detroit News’ Michigan beat writer, Angelique Chengelis, previews the Wolverines’ upcoming matchup against the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor on this week’s “Three and Out” podcast:

