Nittany Lines

March 2, 2016 5:56 PM

WATCH: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley runs pro shuttle, squats 495

Barkley sets top numbers during Max-Out Week

19-year-old runs fastest 40-yard dash

Nittany Lines

The quirks, analysis and extras from the notebook of Penn State football beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@centredaily.com

UNIVERSITY PARK

There’s a saying among weight lifters: “If the bar ain’t bending, you’re just pretending.”

Penn State freshman running back Saquon Barkley appeared to take that to heart on Wedensday afternoon, as Max-Out week continued in the Lasch building weight room.

The 19-year-old squatted seven reps with 495 pounds on the bar.

Barkley’s performance came a day after he maxed out a clean at 390 pounds, matching the record set by former defensive lineman Anthony Zettel. Because Barkley weighs about 50 pounds less than Zettel, he owns the new record.

Zettel actually was present on Wednesday, fresh from a great performance at the NFL Combine, and watched as the phenom running back lifted a quarter-ton seven times before tapping out.

Barkley also was confirmed by strength coach Dwight Galt to have run the fastest 40-yard dash on the team this week, averaging 4.38 seconds in six attempts. His lowest was a 4.32 and his highest was a 4.46.

The freshman ran a pro-style shuttle on Wednesday as well:

Barkley’s freakish athleticism has him close to earning the “Tier 3” ranking in Galt’s program. Only nine athletes on the team have achieved the rank — Brian Gaia, Jason Cabinda, Derek Dowrey, Nick Scott, Saeed Blacknall, DaeSean Hamilton, Von Walker, Chris Godwin and Tyler Yazujian.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue

Related content

Nittany Lines

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Check out these Rose Bowl fan predictions

View more video

Sports Videos