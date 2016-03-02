WATCH: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley runs pro shuttle, squats 495

There’s a saying among weight lifters: “If the bar ain’t bending, you’re just pretending.”
Penn State freshman running back Saquon Barkley appeared to take that to heart on Wedensday afternoon, as Max-Out week continued in the Lasch building weight room.
The 19-year-old squatted seven reps with 495 pounds on the bar.
Barkley’s performance came a day after he maxed out a clean at 390 pounds, matching the record set by former defensive lineman Anthony Zettel. Because Barkley weighs about 50 pounds less than Zettel, he owns the new record.
#BeastMode the best RB in the country @saquonb21 show me anyone who can do this! 390 LB Clean no strap!#FreakShow pic.twitter.com/vvA0G8NIPg— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 1, 2016
Zettel actually was present on Wednesday, fresh from a great performance at the NFL Combine, and watched as the phenom running back lifted a quarter-ton seven times before tapping out.
Look who stopped by, fresh out of the combine... pic.twitter.com/v1rEn7b3us— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 2, 2016
Barkley also was confirmed by strength coach Dwight Galt to have run the fastest 40-yard dash on the team this week, averaging 4.38 seconds in six attempts. His lowest was a 4.32 and his highest was a 4.46.
The freshman ran a pro-style shuttle on Wednesday as well:
Saquon Barkley shuttle pic.twitter.com/oIjPt9TuB4— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 2, 2016
Barkley’s freakish athleticism has him close to earning the “Tier 3” ranking in Galt’s program. Only nine athletes on the team have achieved the rank — Brian Gaia, Jason Cabinda, Derek Dowrey, Nick Scott, Saeed Blacknall, DaeSean Hamilton, Von Walker, Chris Godwin and Tyler Yazujian.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments