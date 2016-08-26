Penn State recruiting: Who is the Class of 2017’s most intriguing prospect?

With a week left before the official start to Penn State football’s 2016 season, recruiting has fallen a bit under the radar.
But the Nittany Lions are sitting on a solid commitment class of 2017, the leaders of which make for some very intriguing athletic talent. Where might these players fit in if they sign in February? And for a class that currently contains 15 pledges and will likely top out at 17-20 members, what is the next big recruiting date to watch?
Catch Episode 3 of “Three and Out with Jourdan Rodrigue,” which includes a “Name to Know” at every roster position, here:
Jourdan Rodrigue: 814-231-4629, @JourdanRodrigue
Comments