David Goodwin named team captain for Penn State hockey team

The Penn State men’s hockey team announced its captains Thursday afternoon, with David Goodwin to don the “C” on his sweater to lead the team.
The senior forward has been among the team’s scoring leaders in each of his three seasons. His 36 points, on 11 goals and 25 assists, paced the Nittany Lions last season, and his 90 points and 57 assists are No. 1 on the program’s career lists. His 90 points also ranks eighth among all active Division I players.
Filling the roles as alternate captains will be Ricky DeRosa and James Robinson. DeRosa picked up 14 goals and 16 assists last season. Robinson missed nearly all of last season with an injury suffered in the first period of the team’s season opener.
“We are very proud of the quality of captains we’ve had in this program since our staff has arrived to Penn State and are confident that these three will certainly carry on that tradition,” coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement.
Also Thursday, season tickets went on sale for the student section, with the nearly 1,000 seats snapped up before the morning was over.
Penn State hits the ice Oct. 2 for an exhibition game against Queen’s of Ontario, Canada, then opens the season Oct. 6-7 hosting St. Lawrence.
Comments