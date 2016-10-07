Laura Bowman, Amy Petersen lead Penn State women’s hockey in rout of Union

A pair of hat tricks led the Penn State women’s hockey team to an 8-1 rout of Union on Friday night.
Laura Bowman and Amy Petersen tallied those nights for the Nittany Lions. Irene Kiroplis and Christi Vetter earned the other two goals for Penn State.
Petersen got the scoring started early with a goal 29 seconds into the game. She tallied her second and third goals 15:05 and 10:29 left in the first period, respectively.
Bowman picked up her hat trick in the second period with scores at 19:39, 8:17 and 1:57 on the clock. Freshman Daniela Paniccia recorded 40 saves in the Nittany Lions’ net.
Katelynn Russ scored the Dutchwomen’s lone goal.
