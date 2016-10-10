Brooke Madsen, Amy Petersen claim College Hockey America awards

Penn State’s Brooke Madsen and Amy Petersen earned weekly honors from College Hockey America on Monday after a weekend split at Union.
Madsen, who was named conference Rookie of the Week, tied the program record with three assists in an 8-1 win over the Dutchwomen last Friday. She also scored a goal, and a plus-5 rating for the game, and added an assist the next night in a 4-2 loss.
Peterson, the Player of the Week, netted a hat trick and added an assist in the Friday win, and also had an assist in the Saturday loss. Her natural hat trick, in just a 10:31 span on the clock, is the fourth in program history and her goal 29 seconds into action is the fastest in team history.
The Nittany Lions host Boston University for their home opener Friday.
Comments