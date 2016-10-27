Nittany Lion women’s hockey opens conference play with win

Penn State opened the College Hockey America part of its season on the road against RIT on Thursday night.
The Nittany Lions are coming back winners thanks to Laura Bowman and Amy Petersen in a 2-0 victory.
Bowman got Penn State on the board with her team-leading ninth goal with 0.9 seconds left in the first period. Petersen tallied an assist along with Brooke Madsen on the score.
Petersen’s goal came with 6:18 left in the second period as the Nittany Lions were trying to kill a power play. Bowman was credited with an assist.
Freshman goalie Daniela Paniccia had 29 saves en route to her second-career shutout.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. on Friday.
