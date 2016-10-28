Penn State hockey rolls past Canisius

The philosophy for the Penn State men’s hockey team has always been to pepper the net with shots.
The Nittany Lions went all out on that plan Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.
Thanks to a whopping 65 shots on goal, the No. 19 Nittany Lions skated past Canisius 4-1.
Brandon Biro, Vince Pedrie, Chase Berger and Denis Smirnov scored the goals while Peyton Jones made 21 saves.
Dylan McLaughlin was the only Golden Griffin to beat Jones.
Daniel Urbani was the goalie under siege but had a huge night with 61 saves.
There was a concern for a possible emotional letdown this weekend after the team earned a win and tie at then-No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend
Biro knocked home his first career goal when the freshman slipped the puck under Urbani from the doorstep eight minutes into the game on a power play.
Pedrie also cashed in on a power play, taking a cross-ice feed from Denis Smirnov, pausing to pick his spot for his second goal of the season with 3.6 seconds left in the first period.
Berger opened the second with a goal, hitting the top shelf from a David Goodwin feed just after yet another power play expired.
Canisius finally had its first sustained possession of the game late in the second period and it resulted in a goal, with McLaughlin slipping the puck past Jones. It was just the 10 th shot of the game for the Golden Griffins.
The scoring was closed with just over two minutes left when David Goodwin picked off a clearing pass and fed Smirnov for an empty-net goal.
Part of the reason for such a shot disparity — it finished 65-22 in Penn State’s favor — was five first-period penalties called on the Golden Griffins.
The Nittany Lions were whistled for only three penalties, all in the third period, though one was a five-minute major and the other two resulted in a 5 on 3 power play.
Notes: The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday. … Friday’s game starts a run of 10 straight home contests. Penn State doesn’t hit the road again until January. … The Nittany Lions took 31 shots in the first period alone, a program record. The old record was 25, set against Sacred Heart last season. That same game also saw the team record for total shots in a game with 67. … Penn State was 2 for 7 on the power play.
