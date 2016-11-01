PSU women’s hockey duo earn conference honors

A pair of Penn State women’s ice hockey players picked up honors Monday for their performances in last week’s shutout sweep of Rochester Institute of Technology.
Daniela Panniccia was named Goalie of the Week for her 29 saves Thursday and 24 Friday against RIT. The freshman is 3-1-1 on the year and has not allowed a goal in the last 184:26 played.
Senior forward Amy Petersen picked up Player of the Week honors. Petersen paced the Nittany Lions offensively with three goals and one assist against the Tigers. In each game against RIT, Petersen recorded a short-handed goal. She’s riding a three-game point streak.
The Nitany Lions face off next against Mercyhurst for a two-game road series starting Friday.
